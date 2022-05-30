Malixi finishes strong, snares 3rd place in Arizona golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi saved some grounds on a late birdie-burst, finishing solo third on a closing four-under 67 in the Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational won by Jaclyn LaHa in wire-to-wire fashion in Mesa, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Malixi snapped a one-birdie, one-bogey round with four birdies in the last 10 holes at the Longbow Golf Club, including back-to-back from No. 12 and a closing feat, her 34-33 card giving her a 54-hole total of five-under 208.

It featured an identical four-under card in the first round but the young ICTSI-backed star floundered in the second round with a 74 to drop from joint second to a share of fourth, eight strokes off LaHa.

That all but scuttled Malixi’s bid for a second American Junior Golf Association after ruling the Thunderbird All Star in a three-way playoff in Phoenix last April.

The Californian, in contrast, sustained a big opening 66 with a 67 then coasted to a trouble-free win at 202 after a 69 for her first AJGA victory.

Catherine Rao, also from California, posted the tournament-best 64 as she came out of nowhere to snatch runner-up honors at 207.

Next up for the two-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg winner is the US Girls’ Junior Qualifying on June 6 at the El Dorado Country Club in McKinney, Texas where she and Mafy Singson will seek to regain the crown won by ICTSI teammate Princess Superal in 2014, also in Arizona.