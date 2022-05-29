Philippine bets shutout of FIBA 3x3 WT Manila Masters semis

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine teams could not get out of the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque on Sunday.

After grinding in the group stage to move on to Day 2 of the tournament, Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks fell to Mongolia's Sansar and Serbia's Liman, respectively, in the quarterfinals to bow out of the competition.

Manila Chooks, for their part, were looking poised to upend Sansar when they held a 12-8 lead after Chico Lanete converted a long bomb from the corner.

But a 9-1 run by Sansar nabbed all the momentum on their end as the home team ended up down four late in the game 13-17.

Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar ended Manila's hopes with a bucket to end the game after 8:07 minutes of play.

Henry Iloka had seven points for Manila in their quarterfinals contest while Lanete added four.

Cebu, for their part, suffered a 11-21 beat down at the hands of Liman.

Halfway through the contest, Cebu were down twin-digits, 3-16.

Though an 8-4 run made the score a little more respectable for Cebu, a free throw by Mihalo Vasic with 2:53 left on the clock iced the victory for the Serbs.

Zachary Huang and Mark Tallo had four points each for Cebu in the loss.

As of press time, Sansar and Liman join Serbia's Ub and Australia's Melbourne in the semifinals slated later today.

Ub and Melbourne meet at 6:10 p.m. while Sansar and Liman clash at 6:35 p.m.

The final between the victors of the semifinals clash will commence at 7:30 p.m.