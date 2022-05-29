^

'Manila Hoops' tee collection is latest adidas project with Filipino artist

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 4:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sports brand adidas has collaborated with a Filipino artist anew for the City Shop "Manila Hoops" tee collection dropped earlier this week.

Muralist and illustrator Jappy Agoncillo joins the likes of Quiccs and Egg Fiasco as his designs are featured in adidas' latest offering of shirts.

Agoncillo came up with two designs — one for men's and the other for women's.

The artist, who is known for his vibrant and energetic murals and digital designs, drew inspiration from Filipinos' love for basketball and street culture.

There were nods to signature Filipino street food like Taho, Isaw, Betamax, and Kwek-kwek. Also seen are landmarks like the Manila City Skyline, iconic City Hall, and Roxas Boulevard.

In the men's design, the shirt features a basketball player while balancing a cup of Taho on his head.

Meanwhile, the women's design features the "diverse women of Manila".

"Just like how adidas as a brand is a timeless classic, I also wanted to create a design that will stand the test of time; able to connect with Filipinos regardless of time or generation," shared Agoncillo.

"The City Shop 'Manila Hoops' collection is our way of paying homage to the sport loved by our nation, while also showing off the elements of our street culture that are all uniquely Filipino," said adidas Philippines' Brand Communications & Sports Marketing Manager JD Cortez.

The shirts retail for Php 1,550 and are exclusively available at the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta.

