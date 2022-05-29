^

Sports

'Deeper sense of purpose': Nike links up Gilas women with young Pinay baller standouts

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 3:53pm
'Deeper sense of purpose': Nike links up Gilas women with young Pinay baller standouts
The Gilas Pilipinas women took part in a special meet and greet with standout performers from the Girls Got Game PH basketball camps at Nike Fort in BGC on Saturday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — SEA Games gold medalists Gilas women were able to connect with young Filipina hoopers fresh from their championship run in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last week.

Through sports brand Nike, non-profit organization Girls Got Game PH were able to bring some of its standout campers to rub shoulders with members of Gilas women at Nike Fort on Saturday.

Some 14 girls, whose ages ranged from 10 to 14, met back-to-back SEA Games gold medalists to celebrate the feat and draw inspiration from their achievement.

Gilas women veteran Afril Bernardino enjoyed the opportunity to motivate the next generation.

"Of course, sobrang blessed namin especially na nakakapag-share kami personally sa mga kababaihan, sa younger generations," Bernardino said.

"Sobrang thankful din kasi nandyan sila. Sinusupportahan nila kami and ang sarap sa feeling na nakakainspire kami ng kabataan," she added.

Mariana Lopa, who is managing director of GGG and a former basketball player herself, hoped that the benefit of the event was for both parties.

"Sobrang larger than life yung feeling. From a personal perspective because I used to play basketball, hindi ko naimagine na ganito kalaki yung women's basketball dito sa Pilipinas and I'm really excited for the kids na nameet nila yung mga idol nila," she said.

"At the same time, for the players, I hope it gives them a deeper sense of purpose," she continued.

The event with GGG and Gilas women was a culmination of Nike's partnership with the non-profit organization, having refurbished courts in Bulacan for the use of GGG for their camps.

Centering on empowering young women, especially in basketball, Nike Country Manager Jino Ferrer said that projects like those with GGG are among the main thrust of the brand.

"We have to have a conscious effort of really investing our time, our resources when it comes to really helping elevate the game of basketball for women here in the Philippines," he said.

"One of the things that's really important, especially for the young ones, is this notion around 'You can't see what you can't be', syempre diba? Kung hindi mo nakikita yung mga idol mo, hindi mo kilala sila, paano mo i-aaspire yung sarili mo to become one of them one day, right? For us, as Nike, our advocacy is really to continue to build awareness around basketball for women and how we'll be able to help continue elevate the game,"

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN

NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

5 hours ago
Having bench players rise and stand just off the edge of the court has brought the NBA's Miami Heat a $25,000 fine.
Sports
fbtw
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Despite having graduated from the program already, Gomez de Liaño says that he felt part of the success after taking...
Sports
fbtw
As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Not being able to speak for the likes of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the coaching staff, Ravena noted factors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Delos Santos rallies to finish 4th in Mizuno Open, clinches spot in 'The Open'

Delos Santos rallies to finish 4th in Mizuno Open, clinches spot in 'The Open'

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
The 26-year-old Filipino-American birdied three of the first six holes of the Setonaikai Golf Club course then checked a roller-coaster...
Sports
fbtw
POC to announce incentives for SEAG medalists, welcome new NSAs in general assembly

POC to announce incentives for SEAG medalists, welcome new NSAs in general assembly

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Headed by POC chief Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the body will honor the 52 gold, 70 silver, and 105 bronze medalists after...
Sports
fbtw
'Libre lang mangarap': How a Filipino cliche led to Kai Sotto's NBA journey

'Libre lang mangarap': How a Filipino cliche led to Kai Sotto's NBA journey

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Even during his youth, Sotto was zeroed in on his dream. From his high school days in Ateneo, it was clear what he had wanted...
Sports
fbtw
2 NCAA titles in 1 year for Letran? Possible with Season 98 slated September

2 NCAA titles in 1 year for Letran? Possible with Season 98 slated September

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
From a shortened Season 97 where teams played a single-round robin format and the novel play-in phase, the league will revert...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi blows title bid in Arizona tiff with shaky frontside

Malixi blows title bid in Arizona tiff with shaky frontside

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi wavered in a frontside finish and hobbled with a three-over 74 to all but dash her hopes for another American...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with