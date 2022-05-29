'Deeper sense of purpose': Nike links up Gilas women with young Pinay baller standouts

The Gilas Pilipinas women took part in a special meet and greet with standout performers from the Girls Got Game PH basketball camps at Nike Fort in BGC on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — SEA Games gold medalists Gilas women were able to connect with young Filipina hoopers fresh from their championship run in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last week.

Through sports brand Nike, non-profit organization Girls Got Game PH were able to bring some of its standout campers to rub shoulders with members of Gilas women at Nike Fort on Saturday.

Some 14 girls, whose ages ranged from 10 to 14, met back-to-back SEA Games gold medalists to celebrate the feat and draw inspiration from their achievement.

HAPPENING NOW: Gilas Pilipinas women visit Nike Fort to have a meet and greet with standouts of the recently concluded Girls Got Game PH camp | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/liI8q18NHV — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 28, 2022

Gilas women veteran Afril Bernardino enjoyed the opportunity to motivate the next generation.

"Of course, sobrang blessed namin especially na nakakapag-share kami personally sa mga kababaihan, sa younger generations," Bernardino said.

"Sobrang thankful din kasi nandyan sila. Sinusupportahan nila kami and ang sarap sa feeling na nakakainspire kami ng kabataan," she added.

Mariana Lopa, who is managing director of GGG and a former basketball player herself, hoped that the benefit of the event was for both parties.

Mariana Lopa of Girls Got Game PH speaks at the event



She explains the push of GGG which holds clinics for four sports — basketball, volleyball, football, and rugby | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/UuB7YWPX8v — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 28, 2022

"Sobrang larger than life yung feeling. From a personal perspective because I used to play basketball, hindi ko naimagine na ganito kalaki yung women's basketball dito sa Pilipinas and I'm really excited for the kids na nameet nila yung mga idol nila," she said.

"At the same time, for the players, I hope it gives them a deeper sense of purpose," she continued.

The event with GGG and Gilas women was a culmination of Nike's partnership with the non-profit organization, having refurbished courts in Bulacan for the use of GGG for their camps.

Centering on empowering young women, especially in basketball, Nike Country Manager Jino Ferrer said that projects like those with GGG are among the main thrust of the brand.

"We have to have a conscious effort of really investing our time, our resources when it comes to really helping elevate the game of basketball for women here in the Philippines," he said.

"One of the things that's really important, especially for the young ones, is this notion around 'You can't see what you can't be', syempre diba? Kung hindi mo nakikita yung mga idol mo, hindi mo kilala sila, paano mo i-aaspire yung sarili mo to become one of them one day, right? For us, as Nike, our advocacy is really to continue to build awareness around basketball for women and how we'll be able to help continue elevate the game,"