POC to announce incentives for SEAG medalists, welcome new NSAs in general assembly

The Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (L) will fete medalists from Team Philippines in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will be honoring the medalists of the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam during its general assembly on Monday at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City.

Headed by POC chief Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the body will honor the 52 gold, 70 silver, and 105 bronze medalists after they propelled the Philippines to a fourth place finish in the biennial meet that wrapped up last week.

It was the best finish of the Filipino contingent when the country is not hosting the meet.

"Tops on the agenda is honoring our Filipino athletes who competed strongly in the Vietnam SEA Games," Tolentino said.

"The country may have relinquished the overall championship, but our athletes were a ‘fighting team’ in Vietnam." he added.

The hosts were overall champions with 205 gold medals, 125 silvers and 116 bronze medals.

Incentives will be given out to the podium finishers.

Also on the table for the POC is welcoming two National Sports Associations, Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, and the Philippine Esports Organization, as regular members of the POC.

Both NSAs fulfilled the requisite two SEA Games participation to warrant regular membership within the organization.

The Philippine National Rugby League will also be feted as a recognized member.