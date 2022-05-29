^

Sports

POC to announce incentives for SEAG medalists, welcome new NSAs in general assembly

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 3:27pm
POC to announce incentives for SEAG medalists, welcome new NSAs in general assembly
The Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (L) will fete medalists from Team Philippines in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi
Courtesy of Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will be honoring the medalists of the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam during its general assembly on Monday at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City.

Headed by POC chief Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the body will honor the 52 gold, 70 silver, and 105 bronze medalists after they propelled the Philippines to a fourth place finish in the biennial meet that wrapped up last week.

It was the best finish of the Filipino contingent when the country is not hosting the meet.

"Tops on the agenda is honoring our Filipino athletes who competed strongly in the Vietnam SEA Games," Tolentino said. 

"The country may have relinquished the overall championship, but our athletes were a ‘fighting team’ in Vietnam." he added.

The hosts were overall champions with 205 gold medals, 125 silvers and 116 bronze medals.

Incentives will be given out to the podium finishers.

Also on the table for the POC is welcoming two National Sports Associations, Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, and the Philippine Esports Organization, as regular members of the POC.

Both NSAs fulfilled the requisite two SEA Games participation to warrant regular membership within the organization.

The Philippine National Rugby League will also be feted as a recognized member.

POC

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules

5 hours ago
Having bench players rise and stand just off the edge of the court has brought the NBA's Miami Heat a $25,000 fine.
Sports
fbtw
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

PBA-bound Javi GDL relishes being part of 'process' that led UP to UAAP summit

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Despite having graduated from the program already, Gomez de Liaño says that he felt part of the success after taking...
Sports
fbtw
As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

As SEA Games gold streak ends, Kiefer Ravena says player commitment, evolution key to Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Not being able to speak for the likes of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the coaching staff, Ravena noted factors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
2 NCAA titles in 1 year for Letran? Possible with Season 98 slated September

2 NCAA titles in 1 year for Letran? Possible with Season 98 slated September

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
From a shortened Season 97 where teams played a single-round robin format and the novel play-in phase, the league will revert...
Sports
fbtw
Grouped with Matildas, Thais, Filipinas coach eyes improvement in AFF Women's Championship

Grouped with Matildas, Thais, Filipinas coach eyes improvement in AFF Women's Championship

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Now, with a tough grouping in the upcoming AFF Women's Championship, Stajcic looks to beef up the team's skills after an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes

Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes

5 hours ago
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver topped the times ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in a commanding Ferrari front row lock-out...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan drops Pasig, San Juan for PCAP north lead

Caloocan drops Pasig, San Juan for PCAP north lead

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Caloocan, playing all-Filipino in the import-spiced Wesley So Cup, defeated the Pasig King Pirates, 2-1, in Armageddon, then...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in UAAP volley

Lady Bulldogs stay perfect in UAAP volley

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
National U bucked a slow start and scored a repeat win over reigning champion Ateneo, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, to stay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with