2 NCAA titles in 1 year for Letran? Possible with Season 98 slated September

Letran coach Bonnie Tan poses in the traditional victory ride after his Knights NCAA title-winning game Sunday (May 22, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — The Letran Knights will have a chance to own the distinction of being the the first team in the NCAA to win two league titles in just less than a year.

This came to fore after The STAR received reports that Season 98 will start on September 10, or just less than four months after the magnificent men from Muralla, Intramuros completed a perfect season in the 97th edition of the oldest collegiate league in the land.

In the opener where the venue has yet to be specified, Letran will battle host Emilio Aguinaldo College that will be followed by an equally interesting showdown between runner up Mapua and third placer San Beda.

From a shortened Season 97 where teams played a single-round robin format and the novel play-in phase, the league will revert to the double-round system.

EAC, as host, will then decide if it will return to the old Final Four set up or keep the play-in style.

“It will be two rounds, EAC will decide what comes after,” a source told The STAR.

If the Knights could replicate their accomplishment ast season, they would end up with a three-peat feat, a 20th title overall and the distinction as the first team to win twice in a just year span.

Using the traditional format, Season 98 could wrap up before November ends or early December.

And it sure like Letran could pull off such rare feat as it will keep the core of its champion team headed by the power duo of rookie MVP winner Rhenz Abando and Fran Yu.

“Baka ma-sweep ulit (It may be swept again),” said a Letran insider.

Meanwhile, the league will hold an all-star event Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Arena where Team Heroes composed of EAC, Jose Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua and Arellano University will battle Team Saints consisting of Letran, St. Benilde, San Beda, San Sebastian and Perpetual Help.

The participating schools have yet to decide who are the two players they would send in the one-day spectacle.