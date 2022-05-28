^

Jenelyn Olsim sets eyes on ONE Championship win after SEA Games medal run

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 2:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — No rest for the weary as 31st Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Jenelyn Olsim gets set to return to professional MMA just weeks after competing in Hanoi.

Olsim, who copped the bronze in vovinam in the recently concluded meet, is set for a return to the cage in ONE Championship on Friday at ONE: 158 where she locks horns with Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.

After losing her last fight against Ritu Phogat, the Team Lakay fighter looks to bring the momentum from Vietnam to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 3.

"Nakatulong [yung SEA Games] sakin kasi mahabang preparation 'yung ginawa namin, kasama ang SKP (Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas) bago kami sumali sa vovinam," Olsim said in a media availability on Friday.

"Konting adjustment lang naman ang kailangan habang nag-titraining kami in preparation for vovinam and MMA," she added.

Against Phogat, Olsim only had short preparation as she stepped up as a late replacement to Phogat's initial foe — Itsuki Hirata — who fell ill last October in the semifinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

This led to the Filipina fighter struggling against Phogat who stopped a two-bout win streak for Olsim.

Now, with a clear opponent and timeline laid out in front of her, Olsim plans to get back on track.

"Buti naman nabigyan ako nung talagang laban para sakin. Napaghandaan din talaga namin," she said.

ONE: 158 was initially bannered by Olsim's stablemate Joshua Pacio who will be defending his ONE strawweight title against Jarred Brooks.

But a "scheduling conflict" forced the Singapore promotion to postpone the title fight.

The featherweight muay thai contest between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen serve as the main event of the card.

