^

Sports

Malixi one off of leader after 67 in Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 1:14pm
Malixi one off of leader after 67 in Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi rode on a fiery frontside assault to produce a four-under 67 and trail Jaclyn LaHa by one at the start of the Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

With hardly a rest after delivering the bronze medal for Team Philippines in the recent SEA Games in Vietnam, the 15-year-old Filipina rising star snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with four birdies in the next five although she slowed at the back with a 36, recovering a lost stroke on the par-3 No. 11 with a birdie on the par-5 15th.

But it proved enough to put her in early contention for a second American Junior Golf Association crown after topping the Thunderbird All Star last April in Phoenix. 

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker is also out for redemption at the par-71 Longbow layout where she blew a four-stroke lead in the final round and lost the PING Heather Classic, also last April.

LaHa also sizzled at the front of the 35-36 layout with a 32 then birdied two of the last four holes to seize control in the 54-hole tournament with 67 with Chloe Lam and Alice Zhao matching Malixi’s four-under card.

But a host of others stood just a stroke or two behind, guaranteeing a fierce battle for top honors in the last two rounds of the event which features some of the world’s leading and rising junior players aiming to get scholarships to various US schools.

Malixi, who struggled in individual play but rose to the occasion in team competition in the SEAG to avert a medal shutout in golf in Hanoi, hopes to sustain her charge when she tees off with Bridget Ma and Yurang Li at 7 a.m. at Longbow’s backside Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

LaHa, on the other hand, will start at 8:50 a.m. with Sophie Zhang-Murphy and Karen Tsuru, also on No. 10.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

Kai makes SI NBA mock draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid with still a month left...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.
Sports
fbtw

Lost gold, impending trouble

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
“To study and not think is a waste. To think and not study is dangerous.” – Confucius
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

PVL Asian Invitational tourney to feature 2 foreign squads

By Joey Villar | 12 minutes ago
Apart from the Cool Smashers, all nine local clubs are joining the conference, which will be held for the first time with...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup Saturday: Battle of Guimaras Strait

Wesley So Cup Saturday: Battle of Guimaras Strait

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
If the Davao Chess Eagles are looking to win their first ever match against the Iloilo Kisela Knights, the Negros Kingsmen...
Sports
fbtw
TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3

TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
First-leg victor TNT aims to finally score back-to-back as the PBA 3x3 swings to the Robinsons Place Las Piñas for...
Sports
fbtw

Cebu, Manila 3x3 teams face tall odds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Two Philippine clubs in Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks try to defend home turf against some of the world’s best 3x3 teams as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the country with the staging of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena

Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena

14 hours ago
Guido van der Valk pulled off an improbable birdie putt from way out on the 72nd hole to tie then pounced on Miguel Tabuena’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with