Malixi one off of leader after 67 in Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi rode on a fiery frontside assault to produce a four-under 67 and trail Jaclyn LaHa by one at the start of the Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

With hardly a rest after delivering the bronze medal for Team Philippines in the recent SEA Games in Vietnam, the 15-year-old Filipina rising star snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with four birdies in the next five although she slowed at the back with a 36, recovering a lost stroke on the par-3 No. 11 with a birdie on the par-5 15th.

But it proved enough to put her in early contention for a second American Junior Golf Association crown after topping the Thunderbird All Star last April in Phoenix.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker is also out for redemption at the par-71 Longbow layout where she blew a four-stroke lead in the final round and lost the PING Heather Classic, also last April.

LaHa also sizzled at the front of the 35-36 layout with a 32 then birdied two of the last four holes to seize control in the 54-hole tournament with 67 with Chloe Lam and Alice Zhao matching Malixi’s four-under card.

But a host of others stood just a stroke or two behind, guaranteeing a fierce battle for top honors in the last two rounds of the event which features some of the world’s leading and rising junior players aiming to get scholarships to various US schools.

Malixi, who struggled in individual play but rose to the occasion in team competition in the SEAG to avert a medal shutout in golf in Hanoi, hopes to sustain her charge when she tees off with Bridget Ma and Yurang Li at 7 a.m. at Longbow’s backside Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

LaHa, on the other hand, will start at 8:50 a.m. with Sophie Zhang-Murphy and Karen Tsuru, also on No. 10.