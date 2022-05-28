Wesley So Cup Saturday: Battle of Guimaras Strait

MANILA, Philippines — If the Davao Chess Eagles are looking to win their first ever match against the Iloilo Kisela Knights, the Negros Kingsmen are looking for consistency against the perennial southern division champion of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Both teams had played each other 10 times in the elimination round and once in the playoffs. In either category, Negros has only two wins.

If the Kingsmen want to realize their title aspirations, they will have to make a stand now because Davao has quietly sidled up to the Kisela Knights with their big time ambitions.

For the first time in this second staging of the Wesley So Cup, the two teams – rivals in football, commerce, and influence, and divided only by a body of water – will clash, Saturday evening, May 28.

Negros has undergone a build-up adding IM Joel Pimentel, WIM Bernadette Galas (from Lapu Lapu), and NM Edmundo Gatus (from Isabela). However, they do not have an import for this Wesley So Cup while Iloilo will have GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan.

The two squads meet in the first match of the Saturday double header.

In the second match, Iloilo battles the Cebu Machers while Negros takes on Camarines-Iriga.

The matches of Wesley So Cup can be viewed via streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective squad FB pages.