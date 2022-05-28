^

TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3

May 28, 2022 | 12:00am
TNT eyes follow-up win in PBA 3x3
“Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy,” said TNT rifleman Almond Vosotros. “Lagi kaming Leg 1 champion, marami pang kailangang trabahuhin para ma-maintain namin itong panalo.”
MANILA, Philippines — First-leg victor TNT aims to finally score back-to-back as the PBA 3x3 swings to the Robinsons Place Las Piñas for the Third Conference Leg 2 action beginning today.The Tropang Giga have won all three Leg 1 meets of the inaugural season but have yet to annex a follow-up triumph so far.

“Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy,” said TNT rifleman Almond Vosotros. “Lagi kaming Leg 1 champion, marami pang kailangang trabahuhin para ma-maintain namin itong panalo.”

Vosotros teams up with Samboy de Leon, Gryann Mendoza and Ping Exciminiano for this mission, happening six days after they beat Barangay Ginebra, 18-15, for top honors in the conference-opening leg.

Challenging TNT in Pool A are Sista, Terrafirma and NorthPort. The Gin Kings are in Pool B with San Miguel Beer and First Conference champion Limitless.

Purefoods, Cavitex, Master Sardines and Second Conference titlist Pioneer, which seeks to pick itself up from a disappointing 11th place last week, comprise Pool C.

Meralco, Platinum Karaoke and Zamboanga vie in Pool D.

Hostilities begin at 10 a.m.

The goal is to place in the Top 2 of each group to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hostilities begin at 10 a.m. with TNT playing NorthPort in the curtain-raiser of a 14-game slate in Day 1.

