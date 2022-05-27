^

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 6:16pm
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft
Kai Sotto
Kelly Barnes / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50 with still a month left before the draft proper.

Sotto, the 7-foot-3 wunderkind, made it at No. 49 of the mock draft by prestigious outlet Sports Illustrated for the NBA draft proceedings on June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

Should the stars align for Sotto, he could see himself land with the Sacramento Kings who own the said pick.

Curiously, Filipino mentor Jimmy Alapag is currently serving as assistant coach for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate squad of Sacramento.

Sotto, son of former PBA cager Ervin, is vying to become the first Filipino homegrown player in the world's biggest basketball league, where Filipino-American aces Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets are already in.

In other international sports outlets like USA Today, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, The Athletic and SB Nation, Sotto, however, is not included in the big board so far.

From 99th last month, Sotto also dropped out of the ESPN's Top 100 as of now while rising to No. 102 from No. 113 in the NBA Draft Room big board.

Sotto on Friday posted a photo inside the Orlando Magic facility for a workout with more to come in the next weeks reportedly, including the New York Knicks.

He just turned 20 years old this month after a solid campaign for Adelaide in the Australia NBL behind averages of 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds to be crowned as the Fans' MVP.

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
