^

Sports

Chooks-backed Cebu, Manila squads open FIBA 3x3 World Tour campaigns

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:10pm
Chooks-backed Cebu, Manila squads open FIBA 3x3 World Tour campaigns
Cebu's Brandon Ramirez and Mike Nzeusseu

MANILA, Philippines – Two Philippine clubs in Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks square off against the world’s best 3x3 teams as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the country for the first time in seven years with the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

Buoyed by a roaring home crowd, Cebu and Manila are determined to stand their ground in separate pools of the 14-team conclave as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour’s second stop following an explosive opening stage in Utsunomiya, Japan.

Starting at 3 p.m., Cebu will be in for a tall order in Pool A featuring Mongolia's Zavkhan MMC Energy and world No. 1 3x3 club Ub Huishan NE of Serbia, which ruled the World Tour opener in Japan last week.

Manila Chooks, for its part, is in Pool D with rivals Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and Zaisan MMC Energy.Pool B has Antwerp of Belgium and Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia while Serbia’s Liman Huishan NE and Poland’s Warsaw Lotto make up Pool C.

The winner of the qualifying draw at 1 p.m. pitting Japan’s Yokohama, New Zealand’s Auckland and Australia’s Melbourne will join Liman and Warsaw in Pool C.

But all eyes will be on Cebu, which is looking to carry over its historic FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest championship last month to the Manila Masters.

“It’s going to be a tough group for Cebu but it’s also going to be a learning experience,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas of the squad led by Mac Tallo, the country’s No. 1 3x3 player.

Completing Cebu Chooks are Zach Huang, Mike Nzeusseu and Brandon Ramirez while Manila will have Henry Iloka, Ken Holmqvist, Dennis Santos and veteran Chico Lanete. Both teams are under the tutelage of trainer Aldin Ayo.

Cebu will also host a leg in October after World Tour stops in Paris, Prague, Lausanne, Debrecen, Montreal, Chengdu, Jeddah, Hong Kong and Macau with the finals slated in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Philippines last became part of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2014 and 2015. Manila West, led by Terrence Romeo, ruled the 2014 edition while the Calvin Abueva-bannered Manila North finished at second in 2015.

CHOOKS-TO-GO

FIBA 3X3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.
Sports
fbtw

No more wake-up calls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said yesterday it’s not acceptable to continue describing setbacks in international competitions as “wake-up calls” because
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
A retooled Batangas City Embassy Chill squad and reinforced Sarangani side shoot for their third straight win when they tackle...
Sports
fbtw
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw

Blackwater signs Rosser; Baltazar off to Japan

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Blackwater signed PBA Season 47 top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser to a three-year max deal yesterday, hopeful of a major turnaround coming off a record 29-game skid last year.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

Triple-A PC action MMORPG Elyon now open for pre-registration

37 minutes ago
Elyon from PlayPark gives players a world-class PC MMORPG experience with its vast open world powered by immersive 3D gr...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena in sudden death

Van der Valk fights back, foils Tabuena in sudden death

1 hour ago
Guido van der Valk pulled off an improbable birdie putt from way out on the 72nd hole to tie then pounced on Miguel Tabuena’s...
Sports
fbtw
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors oust Mavericks, return to NBA Finals

Warriors oust Mavericks, return to NBA Finals

5 hours ago
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Davao Chess Eagles can only wait until the second round, and hopefully, beyond.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with