^

Sports

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 1:10pm
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino awards one of world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo’s five SEA Games gold medals.
PSC Pool Photo

MANILA, Philippines – For making the country proud in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, all 400 medalists will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during a courtesy call set Tuesday night in Malacanang.

The date and place were set after a letter from the Philippine Sports Commission was circulated to the national sports associations (NSAs) concerned Thursday informing them of the news.

Allowed to grace the 6 p.m. ceremony are the 52 gold, 70 silver and 105 bronze medal winners, their coaches and one official per NSA.

And there is a chance that their incentives — totaling around P32.4 million — would be given by that time.

Based on law, a SEA Games gold is worth P300,000, a silver P150,000 and a bronze P60,000 apiece.

That is not counting the bonus the Chief Executive is expected to give the sporting heroes and heroines just like in the past.

Sen. Bong Go, in fact, had asked and already received the names of all the medalists from the PSC.

The country finished fourth overall in Hanoi, its best finish in the biennial meet outside of the Philippines since winding up second overall in the 1983 Singapore edition.

It’s the least the country can do to the Filipino athletes for a job well done.

MALACANANG

PSC

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Blackwater signs Rosser; Baltazar off to Japan

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Blackwater signed PBA Season 47 top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser to a three-year max deal yesterday, hopeful of a major turnaround coming off a record 29-game skid last year.
Sports
fbtw
Laure takes charge as Tigresses&nbsp;storm back vs Lady Falcons

Laure takes charge as Tigresses storm back vs Lady Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
League-leading scorer Eya Laure came to the rescue anew as Santo Tomas sprung back from two sets down to snatch a 24-26, 20-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

6 days ago
Sports
fb tw

No more wake-up calls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said yesterday it’s not acceptable to continue describing setbacks in international competitions as “wake-up calls” because
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 56 minutes ago
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
A retooled Batangas City Embassy Chill squad and reinforced Sarangani side shoot for their third straight win when they tackle...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Davao Chess Eagles can only wait until the second round, and hopefully, beyond.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aim to take another step toward a blockbuster quarterfinal clash in the French Open, while...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics so close to finals

Celtics so close to finals

14 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 as the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the NBA Finals on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with