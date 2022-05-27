^

Sports

Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 11:33am
Iloilo beats back Davao in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Davao Chess Eagles can only wait until the second round, and hopefully, beyond.

The Chess Eagles absorbed a 14.5-6.5 beating at the hands of their nemesis, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, during the second playdate of the Wesley So Cup.

While the Kisela Knights were prohibitive favorites, Davao was looking forward to seeing how it would fare with GM Darwin Laylo on its top board against Iloilo’s GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan.

Except Laylo was unable to play owing to a bad signal in Vietnam where he is at the moment, and Gabuzyan defeated FM Sander Severino in both blitz and rapid play. 

Davao held some hope as they stayed close in blitz play, going down, 4.5-2.5.

Come rapid chess, the most that any of the Chess Eagles could manage was a draw behind NM Alexander Lupian, AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo, NM Jonathan Tan and NM Aglipay Oberio.

Iloilo kicked in the afterburners behind Gabuzyan, GM Joey Antonio and NM Rolly Parondo Jr., who each secured the two points in their respective boards to take a 10-4 advantage for the overall, 14.5-6.5 win.

The Kisela Knights made it a clean sweep for the evening as they made short work of the Zamboanga Sultans, 17-4, to stay atop the southern division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ Wesley So Cup with a 3-0 record.

In this Saturday’s matches, Iloilo battles the Negros Kingsmen while Davao takes on the Zamboanga Sultans.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Blackwater signs Rosser; Baltazar off to Japan

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Blackwater signed PBA Season 47 top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser to a three-year max deal yesterday, hopeful of a major turnaround coming off a record 29-game skid last year.
Sports
fbtw
Laure takes charge as Tigresses&nbsp;storm back vs Lady Falcons

Laure takes charge as Tigresses storm back vs Lady Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
League-leading scorer Eya Laure came to the rescue anew as Santo Tomas sprung back from two sets down to snatch a 24-26, 20-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

Fernandez out as San Beda coach?

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In about a week, multi-titled San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez’s fate would be decided.
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

6 days ago
Sports
fb tw

No more wake-up calls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said yesterday it’s not acceptable to continue describing setbacks in international competitions as “wake-up calls” because
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

Ramon Fernandez wants only Philippines' finest cagers in international tourneys

By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
Send the best of the best. This was the advice given by basketball legend Ramon Fernandez following the country’s catastrophic...
Sports
fbtw
Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

Palace courtesy call set for SEA Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
All 400 medalists in the recently concluded 31st SEA Games will be honored by no less than President Duterte himself during...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

Batangas, Sarangani eye to stretch MPBL winning streaks

By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
A retooled Batangas City Embassy Chill squad and reinforced Sarangani side shoot for their third straight win when they tackle...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors oust Mavericks, return to NBA Finals

Warriors oust Mavericks, return to NBA Finals

2 hours ago
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aim to take another step toward a blockbuster quarterfinal clash in the French Open, while...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with