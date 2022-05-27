PSC salutes AFP athletes in Hanoi

MANILA, Philippines — Country is indebted to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for lending its soldier athletes to the country’s cause in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez stressed the importance of the military allowing its enlisted personnel who are part of the national team like reigning Olympics weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz of the Air Force to represent the country.

Tokyo Games boxing bronze winner Eumir Marcial of the PAF, muay world champion Philip Delarmino, hurdler Clinton Bautista, boxer Ian Clark Bautista and cagebelle Marizze Andrea Cabinbin of the Navy and two more lady ballers Janine Pontejos and France Mae Cabinbin of the Army all won gold medals in Hanoi.

Their efforts helped the country edge Singapore for No. 4 with a 52-gold, 70-silver and 104-bronze harvest as against the latter’s 47-46-71 haul in the biennial meet.

“We thanked the AFP for these athletes. The contributions of the AFP proved vital to our success in the SEA Games,’’ said Ramirez. “The AFP has been very supportive, not only in our SEA Games campaign, but every time we carry our flag in international competitions.”

Military-athletes also grabbed 11 silver and 16 bronze medals with rowers Cris Nievarez (Army) and Joanie Delgaco (Navy) contributing at least two medals each along with WGM Janelle Frayna (Air Force) in chess.