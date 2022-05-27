Blackwater signs Rosser; Baltazar off to Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater signed PBA Season 47 top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser to a three-year max deal yesterday, hopeful of a major turnaround coming off a record 29-game skid last year.

Rosser, a 6-foot-7 big who can operate inside and out, is tipped to play a key role as the Bossing try to work their way up after a long winless spell over the last two seasons.

“Definitely, with Rosser and the role players and the chemistry na nabi-build so far (we expect to do better),” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, whose team actually goes into the new season riding on a 101-100 win over Magnolia that ended the infamous losing streak in the Governors’ Cup elims windup.

Rosser is fresh from a bronze medal feat in the Southeast Asian Games as part of Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 team.

Meanwhile, La Salle stalwart Justine Baltazar is moving from Taft to Hiroshima.

Baltazar, considered a hot prospect for the PBA draft, is officially off to the “Land of Rising Sun,” striking a deal with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League as announced by the team yesterday.

“It is a great honor to be a member of the team. I would like to do my best to contribute to the club,” said the 6-foot-7 forward in a statement, praising Hiroshima for the warm welcome to him and his family.

Baltazar is coming off a Mythical Team citation in the UAAP. – John Bryan Ulanday