^

Sports

Blackwater signs Rosser; Baltazar off to Japan

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater signed PBA Season 47 top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser to a three-year max deal yesterday, hopeful of a major turnaround coming off a record 29-game skid last year.

Rosser, a 6-foot-7 big who can operate inside and out, is tipped to play a key role as the Bossing try to work their way up after a long winless spell over the last two seasons.

“Definitely, with Rosser and the role players and the chemistry na nabi-build so far (we expect to do better),” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, whose team actually goes into the new season riding on a 101-100 win over Magnolia that ended the infamous losing streak in the Governors’ Cup elims windup.

Rosser is fresh from a bronze medal feat in the Southeast Asian Games as part of Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 team.

Meanwhile, La Salle stalwart Justine Baltazar is moving from Taft to Hiroshima.

Baltazar, considered a hot prospect for the PBA draft, is officially off to the “Land of Rising Sun,” striking a deal with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League as announced by the team yesterday.

“It is a great honor to be a member of the team. I would like to do my best to contribute to the club,” said the 6-foot-7 forward in a statement, praising Hiroshima for the warm welcome to him and his family.

Baltazar is coming off a Mythical Team citation in the UAAP. – John Bryan Ulanday

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Laure takes charge as Tigresses&nbsp;storm back vs Lady Falcons

Laure takes charge as Tigresses storm back vs Lady Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
League-leading scorer Eya Laure came to the rescue anew as Santo Tomas sprung back from two sets down to snatch a 24-26, 20-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

17 hours ago
With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowling body vows to grow youth program

Philippine bowling body vows to grow youth program

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Bowling Federation is investing on its grassroots development program to produce future champions just like...
Sports
fbtw

Numbers don’t lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The Philippines finished fourth overall in the medal standings at the recently concluded Hanoi SEA Games with 52 golds, 70 silvers and 104 bronzes.
Sports
fbtw
Singson bests pros to bag LPGT Splendido golf crown

Singson bests pros to bag LPGT Splendido golf crown

2 hours ago
Foiled in her crack at a pro crown at least four times, amateur Mafy Singson finally nailed an elusive win. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest

No more wake-up calls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said yesterday it’s not acceptable to continue describing setbacks in international competitions as “wake-up calls” because
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla holds on, Singson triumphs at Splendido

Mondilla holds on, Singson triumphs at Splendido

1 hour ago
Clyde Mondilla stayed in control of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship,  salvaging a 72 and moving 18 holes away from...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses win from two sets down

Tigresses win from two sets down

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Eya Laure, the league’s top scorer, came to the rescue anew as Santo Tomas sprang back from two sets down to snatch...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics so close to finals

Celtics so close to finals

1 hour ago
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 as the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the NBA Finals on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw

PSC salutes AFP athletes in Hanoi

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Country is indebted to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for lending its soldier athletes to the country’s cause in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with