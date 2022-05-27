Philippine bowlers on track
May 27, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Bowling Federation is investing on its grassroots development program to produce future champions like Merwin Matthieu Tan, a double-gold medal winner in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.
“Merwin is a product of our youth program,” said national team coach Biboy Rivera in yesterday’s Peoples, Sports and Conversations hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission, referring to the 22-year-old winner of the men’s singles’ and team golds in Hanoi.
