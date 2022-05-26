^

Laure takes charge as Tigresses storm back vs Lady Falcons

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 4:50pm
Laure takes charge as TigressesÂ storm back vs Lady Falcons
Averaging 22.9 points in the first round, Eya Laure unleashed 21 markers on 17 hits, three blocks and an ace as the Golden Tigresses capped off a stunning come-from-behind win to solidify hold of No. 2 spot with a 6-2 card.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
10 a.m. – UE vs AdU
12:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU
4 p.m. – UP vs UST
6:30 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU

MANILA, Philippines — League-leading scorer Eya Laure came to the rescue anew as Santo Tomas sprung back from two sets down to snatch a 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12 win against Adamson at the start of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball second round Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Averaging 22.9 points in the first round, Laure unleashed 21 markers on 17 hits, three blocks and an ace as the Golden Tigresses capped off a stunning come-from-behind win to solidify hold of No. 2 spot with a 6-2 card.

Camille Victoria (16) and Yssa Jimenez (13) chipped in huge help with Maji Mangulabnan providing 13 excellent sets in Santo Tomas' third straight win.

"We won the hard way," said coach Kungfu Reyes as the Golden Tigresses got tamed by the Lady Falcons in the first two frames.

"Pero learning namin, hindi kami bumibitaw. 'Yung team ng Adamson mahirap kalaban, luckily nakasandal kami. Kahit na double blackeye kami first two sets, hindi namin inayawan," he added.

The Golden Tigresses came off a massive win against reigning champion Ateneo at the end of the first round but still saw themselves in early trouble before Laure spearheaded a blistering comeback to own the next three sets.

Trisha Genesis (23) and Kate Santiago (18) paced the Lady Falcons, who slid to 4-4.

Later, University of the Philippines added to the piling woes of winless University of the East, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17, to end its own four-game slump.

Rookie Alyssa Bertolano (14), Nina Ytang (13) and Jewel Encarnacion (11) joined forces as the Fighting Maroons evened up things at 4-4.

No player once again breached double figures for the Lady Warriors (0-8).

ADAMSON

EYA LAURE

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
