^

Sports

PCAP: Pasig takes down San Juan, Laguna

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 11:10am
PCAP: Pasig takes down San Juan, Laguna

MANILA, Philippines – It isn’t enough to atone for the Northern Division finals loss. However, it will have to do for now and give San Juan something to chew on.

The Pasig King Pirates rallied from a 4.5-2.5 deficit in blitz chess to crush the San Juan Predators in rapid chess, 11-3, for a 13.5-7.5 win to take the leaderboard position in their group in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

With GM Kevin Goh unavailable, IM Ildefonso Datu slid into Board 1 where he outclassed IM Rolando Nolte and claimed all three points in their battles. 

In rapid chess, GM Mark Paragua got back at FM Nelson Mariano III as did IM Cris Ramayrat, who upended San Juan’s GM Viktor Moskalenko, while IM Sherily Cua won both her matches against Mary Segarra. This was enough to offset their losses on the homegrown boards of San Juan.

In the last All-Filipino Cup, the King Pirates’ homegrown boards owned their San Juan counterparts. That is until the northern division finals. This time, the Predators got a slim 5.5-3.5 advantage in the lower three boards, but were ultimately unable to overhaul their losses in the top four boards.

In the King Pirates second match of the evening, they blasted the Laguna Heroes, 14.5-6.5, to go to 3-0 in the Northern Division.

San Juan got back on track in their second game of the evening’s double-header, 13-8.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Numbers don’t lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The Philippines finished fourth overall in the medal standings at the recently concluded Hanoi SEA Games with 52 golds, 70 silvers and 104 bronzes.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs put perfect record on the line vs seeking Lady

Lady Bulldogs put perfect record on the line vs seeking Lady

20 hours ago
Unblemished National University is out to pick up where it left off, looking to assert mastery of third-running La Salle to...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs avoid being swept by Warriors

Mavs avoid being swept by Warriors

11 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors, 119-109, to keep their NBA Western...
Sports
fbtw
Kai begins NBA team workouts

Kai begins NBA team workouts

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
The dream of making it to the NBA is slowly becoming a reality for Kai Sotto as the 7-3 center starts his tour of team workouts...
Sports
fbtw

Tsitsipas survives Musetti, Sasnovich ousts Raducanu

11 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from the brink to reach the French Open second round as Roland Garros was again overshadowed by the crisis engulfing Wimbledon.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PCAP: Pasig takes down San Juan, Laguna

PCAP: Pasig takes down San Juan, Laguna

By Rick Olivares | 46 minutes ago
The Pasig King Pirates rallied from a 4.5-2.5 deficit in blitz chess to crush the San Juan Predators in rapid chess, 11-3,...
Sports
fbtw
Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

3 hours ago
With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL...
Sports
fbtw
Peerless Mondilla pulls away with a fiery 63 in ICTSI Splendido Taal golf tilt

Peerless Mondilla pulls away with a fiery 63 in ICTSI Splendido Taal golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla produced a round so imposing that didn’t only put him back on top but also in firm control halfway through...
Sports
fbtw
Dooley back as Azkals coach

Dooley back as Azkals coach

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
German-American coach Thomas Dooley is getting a second tour of duty with the Philippine Azkals.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL hoops: Pampanga rallies to stun Manila; Zamboanga blasts Makati

MPBL hoops: Pampanga rallies to stun Manila; Zamboanga blasts Makati

By Roy Luarca | 21 hours ago
Zamboanga and Pampanga posted contrasting victories in the MPBL's 4th Season Tuesday night.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with