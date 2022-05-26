Smart applauds SIBOL performance in 2022 SEA Games after bagging two gold, two silver medals

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider and staunch esports supporter Smart Communications Inc (Smart) lauded Philippine esports team SIBOL for bagging two gold medals and two silver medals at the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

With their medals, SIBOL placed third in the esports division with Vietnam at the top spot followed by Indonesia. SIBOL fielded a total of 54 esports athletes across 10 events for titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, FIFA Online 4, Crossfire, Free Fire, League of Legends (Wild Rift, PC) and PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG).

“We at Smart congratulate SIBOL for their momentous feat in the SEA Games. Their dedication and perseverance are undeniable as they brought honor and pride to our country. We hope that more young Filipinos follow their footsteps and pursue their passions with purpose," Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said.

Back-to-back gold for Team Mobile Legends

SIBOL snagged two gold medals in their match for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

SIBOL's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Team has proven again that they are kings of Southeast Asia as they beat Indonesia in a 3-1 match. The team is composed of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto, Salic Alauya “Hadji” Imam, Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales, Dexstar Louise “DEX STAR” Cruz Alaba and Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi.

Photo Release Sibol's League of Legends: Wild Rift women's team dominated the 31st Southeast Asian Games and won gold without losing a single match.

On the other hand, SIBOL's all-women League of Legends: Wild Rift team took home the country's first gold medal for esports after dominating the finals against Singapore with 3-0. The team members are Charize “Yugen” Doble, Gianna “Jeeya” Llanes, Christine “Ray Ray” Natividad, Rose Ann “Hell Girl” Robles and Angel Danica “Angelailaila” Lozada.

Meanwhile, SIBOL’s League of Legends (PC) and Crossfire teams delivered the silver medals for the PH. Both teams went up against Vietnam in the finals.

The biggest supporter of Philippine esports

Smart's support for SIBOL is part of its longstanding commitment to the growth of Philippine esports by partnering with game creators and esports tournament organizers here and abroad, including the recent such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Seasons and Liga Adarna, the first female esports tournament in the country.

Aside from organizing the country's biggest esports events and backing Filipino esports athletes, Smart also supports gamers with relevant data offers and services to level up their gameplay.

"SIBOL's journey to the 31st SEA Games would not be possible without the generous support of Smart, along with our other partners, who share our belief that Filipinos have what it takes to dominate the global esports stage. We are grateful to Smart and look forward to a brighter esports future with their continued support," Brian Lim, PESO president, said.

Level up with GIGA Games, GIGA Arena

Earlier this year, Smart launched the enhanced GIGA Games, which now includes data for PUBGM, on top of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Facebook Gaming, and many more.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can conveniently register to GIGA Games via the GigaLife App, which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei Mobile Services. Customers may also avail of GIGA Games by dialing *123#.

Smart also recently launched GIGA Arena, the country's first all-in-one esports platform that aims to simply bring the total esports experience to mobile gamers who are looking to test their skills on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: WildRift, PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile.

To join Smart GIGA Arena, subscribers can simply go to gigaarena.smart and create an account using their Smart or TNT mobile number. To join ongoing tournaments, users need to use Giga Arena tickets, which they can earn and accumulate every time they register to GIGA Games data packs on the GigaLife App or by dialing *123#

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart subscribers enjoy leveled-up gaming experiences powered by Smart, the Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Know more about how Smart enables subscribers to level up their gameplay by visiting https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/ whats-new/gigagames.