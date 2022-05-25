^

Sports

Rock 'n' Roll series braces for explosive run

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 1:58pm
Rock 'n' Roll series braces for explosive run

MANILA, Philippines – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series on June 19 in Manila gives local marathon a different look and perspective with a huge field set to grace the staging of the four-category event making its first foray in Southeast Asia.

Unlike in regular marathon races, the world’s largest running series packs with lots of surprises and innovations, including mixing running and endurance with partying and a concert that will have runners and walkers treated to music throughout the route embellished with themed water stations and a huge musical bash at the finish.

It is actually a day-long affair in historic city atmosphere with the 5k and 10k races set to flag off at the break of dawn and the 21k and 42k events to be held early evening.

Registration is ongoing at www.runrocknroll.com.manila with onsite listup at Garmin stores (through cash and GCash mode of payment) at Glorietta I, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Podium, Ayala Vertis North, SM North, SM Aura, Uptown and Alabang Town Center.

Fees are pegged at P950 for 5k, P1,850 for 10k, P2,450 for half-marathon and P2,650 for the 42k run. For the Remix Challenge, rates are P3,600 for marathon +5k, P4,100 for marathon +10k, P3,800 for half-marathon +5k and P3,400 for half-marathon +10k. Prices, however, may chance until slot lasts.

RockNRollMNL (facebook) and asicsrnrmanila (Instagram) are the social media accounts of the event backed by Alaska, Gatorade, the Philippine Star and Lightwater.

The organizing Sunrise Events, inc. is expecting around 8,000 runners to join the Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, also being staged for the first time in Asia in post-pandemic times with Manila getting the honor to host the blue-ribbon event as part of the city’s 450th founding anniversary celebrations.

Race week will kick off on June 14 with the health and fitness Expo, featuring the latest products from ASICS and trends in the running industry.

The run kits will include registration shirt, race bibs, finisher medals in all categories and finisher shirt for the full marathon participants. Also to be awarded are the Remix Challenge medals.

