Pasig-San Juan, Iloilo-Davao in PCAP top dog battle

MANILA, Philippines – Why wait? Let’s get it on early.

The pre-Wesley So Cup favorites butt heads Wednesday night.

The Pasig King Pirates, favored to annex the recent All-Filipino Cup, fell to a San Juan Predators ambush in the conference finals. You bet they will look to this first round encounter in the northern division of the Wesley So Cup, as revenge for that painful loss.

The Predators, who are looking to claim this tournament’s championship as it is the only one missing in their trophy chest, will likewise look to reassert their mastery over this most dangerous rival.

The two battle in the first set of the Wednesday night Professional Chess Association of the Philippines encounter.

Sharing the spotlight this evening is another clash down south between the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Davao Chess Eagles.

Iloilo has been the class of the south from the very first conference of PCAP claiming all four division pole positions at the end of the elimination round. They have carted home a trophy in all tournaments, winning it all in last season’s Wesley So Cup. The Kisela Knights will want nothing more than to defend their crown.

As for the Davao Chess Eagles, they have been an instant powerhouse the moment they joined as a guest team in last season’s Open Conference. With the addition of GM Darwin Laylo, this will be a huge test in terms of gaining the south’s leaderboard.

The two, likewise, face off in the first set of the night’s double-header.

Other key matches find Pasig taking on the Laguna Heroes and the Zamboanga Sultans battling the Kisela Knights, both in the second game.

The matches of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup, can be viewed on streaming in the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective team FB pages.