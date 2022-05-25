Sporting Arms Show back in July

AFAD directors Edwin A?o, Imelda Reyes and Duke de Leon express optimism that the Sporting Arms Show will boost the industry and strengthen program for responsible gun ownership

MANILA, Philippines — With Hanoi Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Hagen Alexander Topacio at helm, the Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) is bringing back this July the Defense and Sporting Arms Show after almost three years of hiatus due to the pandemic.

AFAD presents on July 14-18 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City the most anticipated and biggest showcase of locally-made and imported firearms and ammunition.

“We’re now back with better and much bigger activities and programs involving our members and affiliated organizations,” said Topacio, who finished second in the men’s trap event of the just-concluded SEA Games.

Topacio, a University of the Philippines Public Administration alumnus, was recently elected as the new AFAD head succeeding his brother Alaric.

AFAD, a staunch supporter of national shooters vying in different international competitions, will feature more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the best guns and ammunition for thousands of firearm enthusiasts, professional and national shooters from all over the country.

But more than the conclave as the Philippines’ longest running gun show, AFAD will offer seminars and educational programs tackling self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling and regulation policy on gun ownership.

“Through the years, AFAD is a partner of the government in abating the proliferation of loose firearms. We can educate the public in the process to be responsible gun owners,” said Topacio.