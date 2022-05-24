Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 world tiff slated this weekend

Chooks-to-Go will be bringing the best 3x3 basketball in the world to the country when it hosts the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters on May 28-29 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

MANILA, Philippines – Fourteen world-class 3x3 ball clubs gather this weekend in the country to slug it out for the prestigious title of Chooks-to-Go Manila Masters as part of the 13 FIBA 3x3 World Tour destinations at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Following an explosive opener in Utsunomiya, Japan last week, all roads lead to Manila for another grand 3x3 showpiece featuring high-caliber teams from world No. 1 Serbia, Belgium, Poland, Mongolia, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.

A maximum Level 10 3x3 event, the Manila Masters is the second stop of the elite World Tour that will also troop to Paris, Prague, Lausanne, Debrecen, Montreal, Chengdu, Jeddah, Hongkong and Macau.

Cebu will also host a leg in October with Abu Dhabi serving as the venue for the finale in December.

As hosts, the world No. 27 Philippines will be fielding two squads in Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks that are determined to defend the turf in front of an expected jam-packed crowd.

Both teams were coming off strong campaigns here in the country and in Mongolia as part of the preparations against an array of world’s finest 3x3 clubs led by world No. 1 Ub from Serbia.

Cebu ruled the FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest last April in Laguna while Manila made it to the semifinals. In the Ulaanbaatar Super Quest in Mongolia this month, Manila and Cebu qualified to the semis and quarterfinals, respectively.

In the side events, David Carlos is out for redemption in the Manila Masters Chooks-to-Go Slam Dunk competition after suffering an upset against teen sensation in the Aldous Torcula in the Asia Pacific Super Quest's Sudan Daniel Slam Dunk Competition.