^

Sports

Del Rosario rallies to joint 15th in IOA Classic golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:23pm
Del Rosario rallies to joint 15th in IOA Classic golf tourney
Pauline del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario unleashed a strong finishing kick to post her strongest finish on the Epson Tour thus far, birdying three of the last six holes to shoot a 66 and tie for 15th in the IOA Classic won by Aussie Grace Kim in Longwood, Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Del Rosario actually faced another wobbly campaign after a sizzling 66 in the opener of the 54-hole championship at the par-71 Alaqua Golf Club last Friday as she fumbled with a 72 in the rain-suspended second round and tumbled to a share of 21st from joint fourth.

But working on a 275-yard driving norm, the ICTSI-backed ace, who missed the cut five times in her first six tournaments in the LPGA Tour's farm league since March, hit all fairways then bucked her day-long struggle with her irons that saw her miss eight greens with superb putting. She closed out with 25 putts, including birdies on Nos. 13, 16 and 18.

Though she finished 11 strokes behind Kim, who pooled a 195 after a stirring 64, her big finish worth $2,967 should augur well for her next campaign in the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship on May 27-29 at Howey-in-the-Hills in Florida.

Dottie Ardina, who claimed her first Epson Tour victory in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last month, also rallied with a 68 to save a share of 28th at 209 worth $1,756 but erstwhile contender Clariss Guce skied to a 76 after a 66 and 69 as she fell from joint 10th to a share of 45th at 211.

Abby Arevalo also struggled with a 72 and wound up tied at 55th at 213.

Kim, who grabbed the lead at completion of her second round play of 65, overcame a bogey on No. 2 with six birdies for a stirring closing seven-under card she spiked with an eagle-3 on No. 16 as she ran away with the championship worth $30,000.

She beat Korean Hyo Joo Jang and fellow Australian Sarah Jane Smith by five after the duo assembled a pair of 200s after a 64 and 68, respectively.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Chot Reyes told Gilas Pilipinas after shocking SEA Games loss to Indonesia

What Chot Reyes told Gilas Pilipinas after shocking SEA Games loss to Indonesia

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Head coach Chot Reyes had the difficult task of trying to lift his team’s spirits in the locker room, just moments after...
Sports
fbtw
Kai begins NBA team workouts

Kai begins NBA team workouts

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The dream of making it to the NBA is slowly becoming a reality for Kai Sotto as the 7-3 center starts his tour of team workouts...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals dethroned by Indonesians

Nationals dethroned by Indonesians

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Horror in Hanoi.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA&rsquo;s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles

NCAA’s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The high-flying Rhenz Abando made every second count as he dished out a spectacular performance to power Letran to a 75-65...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreak in Hanoi

Heartbreak in Hanoi

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Team Philippines took a dagger in the heart – a painful and tragic loss to Indonesia in the men’s basketball final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Knights eye new NCAA basketball dynasty

Knights eye new NCAA basketball dynasty

By Joey Villar | 19 minutes ago
A new chapter is being written in the NCAA. And the Letran Knights are the ones transcribing it.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena joins chase as ICTSI Splendido unfolds

Tabuena joins chase as ICTSI Splendido unfolds

28 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena sets out for another title run on an exacting course where he has reigned twice, leading a stellar 60-player...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz's heir Sarno assured of full support in weightlifting career

Hidilyn Diaz's heir Sarno assured of full support in weightlifting career

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Weightlifting prodigy Vanessa Sarno is being heralded as a future Olympic and world champion after her record-smashing performance...
Sports
fbtw
'Pandesal Boys' get win in final water polo game, defeat Malaysia

'Pandesal Boys' get win in final water polo game, defeat Malaysia

By Waylon Galvez | 1 hour ago
With pride on the line, the Philippine water polo team finally delivered a victory, clobbering Malaysia 19-6 in the final...
Sports
fbtw
Wallen del Rosario to face Chinese fighter in 'Road to UFC'

Wallen del Rosario to face Chinese fighter in 'Road to UFC'

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Wallen Del Rosario will get his first chance to land a contract to the Ultimate Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with