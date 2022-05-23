^

Sports

Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 10:04am
Sibol settles for SEA Games silver in CrossFire, League of Legends
The last esports event of the Games was the final five maps of the team tournament of PUBG Mobile, with both Philippine teams eyeing podium finishes.
Photo from Sibol's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol ended its 31st Southeast Asian campaign with a total of four medals after bets in CrossFire and League of Legend settled for silver against their counterparts from host country Vietnam.

Sibol's CrossFire team — composed of Pacific Macta's Arthur "King" Tecson, Aldrin "Aldrin" Borabon, Matthew "EL1" Arnaez, John Kenneth "zYK" Alde, Dennis "AZ" Ramos Jr and Christian "Revenge" Amores — opened the day in the lower bracket final against Indonesia with a dominant 10-2 win in Game One, followed by a perfect 10-0 run in Game 2wo. 

Game Three saw a different Indonesian team that traded round wins with Sibol. But the latter eventually prevailed, advancing to the gold medal clash — a rematch with Vietnam. Unfortunately, the host team was just too quick on the trigger, and Sibol found themselves outgunned, 0-3. The team settled for silver, giving the Philippines' its third medal in esports.

On the other side of the Vietnam National Convention Center, Sibol was also facing Vietnam in the finals of the League of Legends event. But like their compatriots, it was a dominant sweep on the side of the host country, 0-3, with Sibol not even getting more than 10 kills in any of three games. Vietnam, in contrast, averaged 23 kills.

The team — made up of Van Matthew "Vansu" Alfonso, David Emmanuel "YJY" Tapang, Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas, Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano, Jan Edward "Cresho" Hortizuela, Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance and Matthew Aeiden "Aeiden" Rogando — added another silver to the country's medal tally and Sibol’s fourth medal overall in Hanoi.

The last esports event of the Games was the final five maps of the team tournament of PUBG Mobile, with both Philippine teams eyeing podium finishes.

Map11 saw PH1 — made up of Abdul "Monboy" Barode, Kharl Andrei "Damaso" De Guzman, Raymund Arbie "H2R" Basilio, Ronal Aljheron "Demigod" Ginez and John Raymart "Rankid" Rocello, score their third Chicken Dinner of the tournament to bring them up to fifth place while PH2's John Michael "Shazaaam" Atenza, Francis "Range" Fusingan, Ans Clarth "Newbie" Rago, Mayrose "Miss Monako" Balatan, Reimon "Rymon" Casido, and Reyniel "Opti" Eustaquio — try to keep tight hold of their second-place.

But it all came crashing down as the rest of the maps saw both Philippine teams eliminated early with just a handful of elimination points to drop out of medal contention. PH1, even after winning three Chicken Dinners, ended the tournament at ninth place. PH2, for its part, fought valiantly in the last map, managing to survive and earn six eliminations but it was only enough for a fifth place finish.

Sibol failed to match their 2019 run wherein they won five medals — three of which were golds — and a silver and a bronze each. But the Philippines’ esports squad defended its crown in Mobile Legends: Bang, one of only two events to feature once more from the previous Games (the other being Arena of Valor).

ESPORTS

SEA GAMES

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Chot Reyes told Gilas Pilipinas after shocking SEA Games loss to Indonesia

What Chot Reyes told Gilas Pilipinas after shocking SEA Games loss to Indonesia

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Head coach Chot Reyes had the difficult task of trying to lift his team’s spirits in the locker room, just moments after...
Sports
fbtw
Kai begins NBA team workouts

Kai begins NBA team workouts

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The dream of making it to the NBA is slowly becoming a reality for Kai Sotto as the 7-3 center starts his tour of team workouts...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals dethroned by Indonesians

Nationals dethroned by Indonesians

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Horror in Hanoi.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA&rsquo;s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles

NCAA’s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The high-flying Rhenz Abando made every second count as he dished out a spectacular performance to power Letran to a 75-65...
Sports
fbtw

SEA Games suggestions

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
The Southeast Asian Games end with Vietnam romping off with the overall title.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Djokovic, Nadal launch French Open bids as Swiatek puts streak on line

Djokovic, Nadal launch French Open bids as Swiatek puts streak on line

1 hour ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal start their Roland Garros campaigns on a star-studded...
Sports
fbtw

Tropang Giga PBA 3x3 Leg 1 victors anew

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Sustaining its winning tradition in Leg 1s, TNT reigned supreme in the kickoff competition of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference yesterday at Robinsons Magnolia.
Sports
fbtw

Aquino quits Lady Bulldogs post

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Pat Aquino has stepped down from his post as head coach of the National U Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament, ending an era of dominance and excellence highlighted by six straight titles...
Sports
fbtw

Mondilla out to end bridesmaid finishes

12 hours ago
Foiled twice at Luisita and Caliraya, Clyde Mondilla hopes to get the job done at Splendido, eager to make up for his failed bids in the first two legs of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour when the ICTSI Splendido...
Sports
fbtw
Adebayo erupts for 31, Heat beat Celtics

Adebayo erupts for 31, Heat beat Celtics

12 hours ago
Bam Adebayo delivered a 31-point masterpiece as the Miami Heat dug deep to defeat the Boston Celtics 109-103 on the road and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with