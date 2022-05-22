^

Sports

Marcial leads 3-gold haul from Filipino pugs; Magno loses

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 22, 2022 | 7:27pm
Philippines' Eumir Marcial reacts as he fights Algeria's Younes Nemouchi during their men's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

HANOI – Tokyo Olympian Eumir Marcial led a three-gold medal haul by the Philippine boxing team in the final day of competition here at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

Among four Filipinos who reached the gold medal match in their respective divisions in boxing, three emerged victorious against their competitors to come out on top of the podium.

Marcial pocketed the last gold medal for the team when he dominated Timor Leste's Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho in the men's 69kg to 75kg final.

Marcial hardly broke a sweat to claim the medal as he forced a first round stoppage.

Earlier, Rogen Ladon took a close split decision against home bet Van Thao Tran of Vietnam, 3-2, in the flyweight division.

Ian Clark Bautista, for his part, pummeled Naing Latt of Myanmar in bantamweight.

But the Philippines could not make it 4-for-4 as Marcial's fellow Olympian Irish Magno suffered a tight split decision loss to Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen in the women's 48kg to 51kg division.

Still, the four boxers added three golds and a silver to five other bronzes.

All nine Filipino pugs, including Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, were assured of at least bronze medals after qualifying to the semifinals.

But Petecio ended up settling for bronze in the women's lightweight division.

