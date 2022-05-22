Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Kiefer Ravena goes up for a shot against an Indonesian defender.

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.

The Philippines lost their bid for a 14th straight basketball gold medal in the 31st SEA Games after a stunning upset loss to Indonesia, 85-81, in the finals at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Sunday.

Going cold from deep against the hot-shooting Indonesians, the Nationals were left playing catch-up the whole game.

After the Filipinos got themselves to within two points late in the game, 79-81, and pulling off a defensive stop on the other end, Matthew Wright could not convert the game-tying basket.

Forced to play the foul game, Abraham Grahita made good on two free throws to push Indonesia's lead to four.

Thirdy Ravena converted on a quick two in the next possession to pump some life anew to the bid, but two freebies from Marques Bolden put the game out of reach.

Gilas absorbed a 3-point shooting barrage by the Indonesians, who went 13-of-31 from the beyond the arc. The Filipinos, in contrast, only shot 3-of-16.

This is the first time that the Philippines failed to bring home the gold medal in men's basketball since 1989 when they lost the top mint to Malaysia.

June Mar Fajardo and Matthew Wright led Gilas in the loss with 23 and 20 points, respectively.