Pat Aquino steps down as NU coach, to focus more on Gilas, Blackwater jobs

HANOI — Six-time UAAP champion coach Pat Aquino has officially stepped down as coach of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

In a message on Sunday, Aquino confirmed to Philstar.com his decision.

"I am officially stepping down as head coach of the NU Women's Basketball team. After six straight years of being a champion, I know that we were able to sustain a winning culture," said Aquino.

"I think NU and the management, Mr Herbert Sy, and our major supporter Dioceldo Sy for believing in me since day one," he added.

Aquino also said that the NU Lady Bulldogs' backers "fully support" his decision and plans to help whoever will come to them to continue what Aquino started.

The decorated tactician's decision comes as he plans to prioritize his responsibilities in the Gilas Pilipinas women's national team which is fresh from a gold medal finish here in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"[I] need to prioritize and focus on my role as program director in SBP because we will be very busy in the coming months from building the U16, U18, 3x3 and 5x5 tournaments," he said.

He said he will also be playing a more active role in the coaching staff of PBA team Blackwater Bossing.

Under the tutelage of Aquino, NU has won six straight UAAP championships and are currently on a 96-game win streak.