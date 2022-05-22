^

Sports

Pat Aquino steps down as NU coach, to focus more on Gilas, Blackwater jobs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 22, 2022 | 2:39pm
Pat Aquino steps down as NU coach, to focus more on Gilas, Blackwater jobs
Pat Aquino
PSC Pool Photo

HANOI — Six-time UAAP champion coach Pat Aquino has officially stepped down as coach of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

In a message on Sunday, Aquino confirmed to Philstar.com his decision.

"I am officially stepping down as head coach of the NU Women's Basketball team. After six straight years of being a champion, I know that we were able to sustain a winning culture," said Aquino.

"I think NU and the management, Mr Herbert Sy, and our major supporter Dioceldo Sy for believing in me since day one," he added.

Aquino also said that the NU Lady Bulldogs' backers "fully support" his decision and plans to help whoever will come to them to continue what Aquino started.

The decorated tactician's decision comes as he plans to prioritize his responsibilities in the Gilas Pilipinas women's national team which is fresh from a gold medal finish here in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"[I] need to prioritize and focus on my role as program director in SBP because we will be very busy in the coming months from building the U16, U18, 3x3 and 5x5 tournaments," he said.

He said he will also be playing a more active role in the coaching staff of PBA team Blackwater Bossing.

Under the tutelage of Aquino, NU has won six straight UAAP championships and are currently on a 96-game win streak.

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

1 day ago
Sports
fb tw
Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
As the League of Legends, CrossFire, and PUBG Mobile tournaments reach the final stretch, the Filipino gamers hope to add...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas men, women on cusp of twin-crown repeat

Gilas men, women on cusp of twin-crown repeat

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled the penultimate obstacle on the road to Southeast Asian Games supremacy and quickly shifted focus...
Sports
fbtw
Rookie/MVP feat for Abando, crown for Knights?

Rookie/MVP feat for Abando, crown for Knights?

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Rhenz Abando of Letran could bag the Rookie of the Year and the MVP awards, and the NCAA Season 97 basketball title toda...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'Not as sweet as we want it to be': Gilas women lament non-bearing loss vs Malaysia

'Not as sweet as we want it to be': Gilas women lament non-bearing loss vs Malaysia

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though already assured of a gold medal, Aquino and his wards wanted to complete the sweep of the tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas squad all set for FIBA U16 tilt

Gilas squad all set for FIBA U16 tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas youth team ushers in a new squad in its return to international competition with hopes of following up...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine fighting strong at fourth

Philippine fighting strong at fourth

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Team Philippines pocketed two gold medals in billiards and one each in tennis and weightlifting to dislodge Singapore in fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla smothers Lazaro, cops Fr. Suarez crown

Arcilla smothers Lazaro, cops Fr. Suarez crown

16 hours ago
Ageless Johnny Arcilla kept racking up titles over younger rivals, bagging the Fr. Fernando Suarez M-Cup Open Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with