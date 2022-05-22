Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

^

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 22, 2022 | 11:56am
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball were unable to complete a sweep of the 31st Southeast Asian Games here after losing to Malaysia, 93-96, in a non-bearing game at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Sunday.

Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.

Gilas were also shut out on offense after taking a 93-86 lead with 2:33 ticks left in the game.

Their opponents finished the game with a 10-0 run, punctuated by a Chong Yin Yin triple that gave Malaysia the three-point lead with 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Yin Yin had 25 points for the Malaysians in the victory.

The Philippines were then unable to get a good shot up in the next possession to seal the win for Malaysia.

Janine Pontejos led Gilas in the loss with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Afril Bernardino added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, seven steals and three blocks.

Gilas women end their SEA Games campaign with back-to-back gold medals after taking their first ever gold medal in program history in the 2019 edition of the meet in Manila.

