Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 6:10pm
Vanessa Sarno

HANOI — Philippine weightlifter Vanessa Sarno blew the competition away in the weightlifting women's 71kg competition at the National Sports Training Center here on Saturday.

Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.

She lifted a new SEA Games record of 124kg to bump her total to 227kg — already ahead of her three other competitors who had already finished all their lifts.

Sarno lifted 104kg in the snatch competition, which was also a new SEA Games record.

But the 18-year-old did not stop there as she continued to increase the weight in clean and jerk and reset the record twice more in her next two attempts.

Sarno easily lifted 130 and 135kg in her second and third tries, respectively, to end with a whopping 239kg total.

Again, it was a new SEA Games record for the teenage athlete.

Sarno gave the Philippine weightlifters their second gold after Hidilyn Diaz's win at the 55kg division on Friday.

Earlier today, Elreen Ando ended up with the silver in the women's 64kg contest.

