US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

Carlo Biado competes in the 10-ball pool final here at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Ha Dong Gymnasium on Saturday

HANOI — Reigning US Open champ Carlo Biado stamped class on fellow Pinoy Johann Chua to claim the gold medal in the men’s 10-ball pool final at the Ha Dong Gymnasium here on Saturday.

After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietnam.

Momentum shifted to Biado’s side when he stole the 5th rack from Chua’s grips.

Chua had pocketed the 9 ball in style with a trick shot but couldn’t ease in the 10 ball which would’ve cut Biado’s lead to just one.

Instead, the US open titlist essentially got a free point as he eased in the 10 ball to take the 4-1 advantage.

That seemed to be enough space for Biado to comfortably lead the rest of the way.

Biado and Chua thus take one gold and one silver each in this edition of the meet.

Earlier, their teammates Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno also battled for the women’s 10-ball tourney.

Amit ended up edging Centeno, 7-5, for double gold medals.