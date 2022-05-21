^

Del Rosario sizzles in rain-halted IOA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 3:00pm
Del Rosario sizzles in rain-halted IOA Classic
Pauline del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines — Pauline del Rosario, due for a big finish after a string of so-so performances, put in her best start in three months – a five-under card with two holes to play in the weather-suspended first round of the IOA Golf Classic at the Alaqua Golf Club in Longwood, Florida Friday.

Though she stood four shots behind an equally hot-starting clubhouse leader Katelyn Sisk of the US, who completed her solid round of nine-under 62, Del Rosario looked headed for a stirring launch to her campaign in the $200,000, 54-hole tournament serving as the seventh leg of the 21-leg Epson Tour.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who missed the cut in all but one of her first six tournaments in the LPGA’s farm league since March, bucked a late start and birdied three of the first six holes to get going despite tough conditions. She dropped a stroke on the seventh but hit three birdies again in the first seven holes at the back before play, twice halted during the afternoon wave due to heavy rain, was called off because of darkness.

The power-hitting Sisk managed to finish her explosive round that featured nine birdies before the downpour, leading to a one-hour, 44-minute delay.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce, who also started out late with Dottie Ardina, shot an eagle and three birdies against two bogeys for a three-under card with five holes to play at the front for provisional share of 21st place.

Ardina, also playing under the ICTSI banner who scored a breakthrough at Copper Rock Championship in Utah last month, fired two birdies against a bogey and a slew of pars for a one-under card with three holes to play, also at the front, for a clubhouse share of 45th place.

Abby Arevalo, whose campaign is also supported by the world leading port operator, mixed four birdies with the same number of bogeys in morning play for an even-par 71 and a share of 68th In the 144-player starting field.

Chinese Yan Liu also sizzled with seven birdies against a bogey in a late start and was at six-under with four holes to play at resumption early Saturday while Emma Broze of France and American Sam Wagner finished with five-under 66s for a clubhouse share of third place with Del Rosario.

