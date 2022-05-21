^

Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 1:30pm
Thirdy Ravena and the Gilas Pilipinas are now 5-0 in the 31st Southeast Asian Games
HANOI — The Gilas Pilipinas men's team is one win away from successfully retaining the championship in the 31st Southeast Asian Games as they pummeled Malaysia, 87-44, in their penultimate game here at the Thanh Tri Gymansium on Saturday.

After a sloppy start that saw them lead only by nine, 19-10, at the end of the opening salvo, Gilas shifted girls on offense to pull away in the second quarter courtesy of a 9-0 run to begin the frame.

At the half, the Gilas lead was at 17, 39-22.

It was cruise control from then on for the Filipino cagers who saw their lead balloon to as big as 43 points.

Thirdy Ravena led all scorers with 17 points to go along with his seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

He was the only Gilas player in twin digit scoring but all 12 players scored at least four points in the victory.

RR Pogoy fell one point short of a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.

Lebron Lopez also had nine markers off of the bench.

Lopez added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks as well.

Gilas play their final game on Sunday against Indonesia.

