Philippine netters Gonzales, Huey, get back at compatriots Alcantara, Patrombon for SEA Games gold

HANOI — Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey avenged their 2019 SEA Games finals match loss against fellow Filipinos Nino Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon, winning their men's doubles final at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, 6-1, 6-4, at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh on Saturday.

After giving up the gold to Alcantara and Patrombon in the last edition of the SEA Games in Manila, Gonzales and Huey hit the ground running against their teammates.

Gonzales and Huey jumped the gun on their compatriots with a quick 3-0 lead in the opening set.

While Alcantara and Patrombon looked to regain some momentum as they held their serve in the fourth game to pull a game back, 1-3, it proved to only be a consolation as Gonzales and Huey rampaged to take the opening set, 6-1.

Alcantara and Patrombon packed a more difficult challenge for the eventual gold medalists in the second set as they were close early, 2-3.

But Gonzales and Huey were able to hold their serve in the sixth game to create some space, 4-2, and set themselves up for the win.

The gold-silver finish adds to the haul of the tennis team where they already have four bronzes to their name.