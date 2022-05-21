^

Sports

Philippine netters Gonzales, Huey, get back at compatriots Alcantara, Patrombon for SEA Games gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 12:32pm
Philippine netters Gonzales, Huey, get back at compatriots Alcantara, Patrombon for SEA Games gold
Treat Huey (R) and Ruben Gonzales
PSC Pool Photo

HANOI — Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey avenged their 2019 SEA Games finals match loss against fellow Filipinos Nino Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon, winning their men's doubles final at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, 6-1, 6-4, at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh on Saturday.

After giving up the gold to Alcantara and Patrombon in the last edition of the SEA Games in Manila, Gonzales and Huey hit the ground running against their teammates.

Gonzales and Huey jumped the gun on their compatriots with a quick 3-0 lead in the opening set.

While Alcantara and Patrombon looked to regain some momentum as they held their serve in the fourth game to pull a game back, 1-3, it proved to only be a consolation as Gonzales and Huey rampaged to take the opening set, 6-1.

Alcantara and Patrombon packed a more difficult challenge for the eventual gold medalists in the second set as they were close early, 2-3.

But Gonzales and Huey were able to hold their serve in the sixth game to create some space, 4-2, and set themselves up for the win.

The gold-silver finish adds to the haul of the tennis team where they already have four bronzes to their name. 

SEA GAMES

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malaysia a traditional nemesis

Malaysia a traditional nemesis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has won 18 of 20 men’s basketball championships in the SEA Games since 1977, losing only to Malaysia...
Sports
fbtw
PBA MVP derby is four-way race

PBA MVP derby is four-way race

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Four potential first-time winners, including a rookie sensation on track for Benjie Paras’ rare feat, are engaged in...
Sports
fbtw
After defending SEA Games gold, Hidilyn Diaz sets sights on Paris 2024

After defending SEA Games gold, Hidilyn Diaz sets sights on Paris 2024

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
At 31, Diaz looks to continue breaking barriers for Philippine sports and repeat what she did in the SEA Games at the Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

By Michelle Lojo | 21 hours ago
Filipino cue artists Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit have set up an all-Pinoy clash in men's...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

21 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
After a sloppy start that saw them lead only by nine, 19-10, at the end of the opening salvo, Gilas shifted girls on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Amit edges compatriot Centeno in 10-ball pool for SEA Games double gold

Amit edges compatriot Centeno in 10-ball pool for SEA Games double gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Amit bested the 2019 gold medalist Centeno after fending off her comeback bid late in the game.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women clamp down on Singapore, near SEA Games gold

Gilas women clamp down on Singapore, near SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A masterclass on defense that clamped down the Singapore cagers became key for the Filipina ballers to improve to 4-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol rides momentum as PUBG Mobile, League of Legends bets march on

Sibol rides momentum as PUBG Mobile, League of Legends bets march on

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Fueled by gold medals from the women's Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Sibol's remaining contingent in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB Kings Blacklist International relish winning SEA Games gold under Sibol banner

MLBB Kings Blacklist International relish winning SEA Games gold under Sibol banner

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
But among all those titles and accomplishments, the Sibol MLBB representatives relished their win in the 31st Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with