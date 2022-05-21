Amit edges compatriot Centeno in 10-ball pool for SEA Games double gold

Rubilen Amit in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Hanoi

HANOI — Rubilen Amit made herself a double-gold medalist in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Hanoi after besting compatriot Chezka Centeno in the women's 10-ball event at Ha Dong Gymnasium on Saturday.

Amit bested the 2019 gold medalist Centeno after fending off her comeback bid late in the game.

The Filipino cue artists found themsevlves knotted at 5-all after Centeno battled back from a 2-5 deficit.

But Amit, who also won the 9-ball event earlier this week, was able to get two racks in a row to come away with the victory.

Amit and Centeno also met in the 10-ball singles final in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila where it was the latter who came out on top.

Amit took the first of two assured gold medals for billiards on Saturday as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua face off later today in the men's final of the 10-ball singles as well.

Chua and Biado already met earlier this week in the 9-ball finals where the former emerged as the winner to take the gold medal.