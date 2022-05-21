^

Sports

After defending SEA Games gold, Hidilyn Diaz sets sights on Paris 2024

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 21, 2022 | 9:15am
After defending SEA Games gold, Hidilyn Diaz sets sights on Paris 2024
Hidilyn Diaz during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — It's mission accomplished for Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after she successfully defended her gold medal in the women's 55kg event at the National Training Center here on Friday.

Against a field that included a fellow Olympic champion (albeit in a lighter weight division), the Zamboanga native was able to blow the competition away with one good lift in the clean and jerk to register 114kg to leapfrog her competitors to first place.

But now, Diaz faces a new and more daunting challenge: qualifying for her fifth straight Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.

At 31, Diaz looks to continue breaking barriers for Philippine sports and repeat what she did in the SEA Games at the Olympics — that is, to win back-to-back gold medals.

"It's exciting and a little bit challenging to qualify again in Paris," Diaz told reporters after her SEA Games win.

"But I will do my best, together with Team HD to qualify and win again the gold medal," she added.

Diaz's goal is unprecedented in Philippine sports history as it took 97 years of the country participating in the Olympics before any Filipino won an Olympic gold medal.

But after making history in Japan last year, who can say that Diaz can't do it all over again in France?

Her first step in trying to qualify for the Games anew will be later this year in the IWF World Championships.

HIDILYN DIAZ

SEA GAMES

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

By Michelle Lojo | 16 hours ago
Filipino cue artists Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit have set up an all-Pinoy clash in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold
play

Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz successfully defended her throne in the women’s weightlifting 55kg at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with...
Sports
fbtw

The point of the SEA Games

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
The Southeast Asian Games are close to ending, with the host nation Vietnam running away with the overall championship, as expected.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics square series

Celtics square series

9 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points as the Boston Celtics roared back to level the NBA Eastern Conference finals series with a 127-102...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

16 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
MLBB Kings Blacklist International relish winning SEA Games gold under Sibol banner

MLBB Kings Blacklist International relish winning SEA Games gold under Sibol banner

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
But among all those titles and accomplishments, the Sibol MLBB representatives relished their win in the 31st Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
PBA MVP derby is four-way race

PBA MVP derby is four-way race

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Four potential first-time winners, including a rookie sensation on track for Benjie Paras’ rare feat, are engaged in...
Sports
fbtw

McIlroy seizes PGA lead as Tiger struggles

9 hours ago
Rory McIlroy fired his best opening round at a major in 11 years on Thursday to seize the lead at the PGA Championship while Tiger Woods struggled in his second comeback event after severe leg injuries.
Sports
fbtw

Ikeda eyes 2nd straight crown

9 hours ago
Back on the winning track, Chihiro Ikeda hopes to bring her act to Laurel, Batangas next week for a crack at a second straight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown in the ICTSI Splendido Taal Challenge, which gets going...
Sports
fbtw
Malaysia a traditional nemesis

Malaysia a traditional nemesis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
The Philippines has won 18 of 20 men’s basketball championships in the SEA Games since 1977, losing only to Malaysia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with