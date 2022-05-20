^

Diaz, Sibol MLBB highlight lean Philippine medal haul anew as SEA Games reaches final stretch

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 6:44pm
The Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team during the awarding ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Vietnam National Convention Center here on Friday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — Hidilyn Diaz and the Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team were two of three gold medal winners for Team Philippines in another day of conservative medal hauls for the country passed here in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

As of press time, the Philippines remained fifth in the overall standings, behind close competitors Singapore and Indonesia, as the biennial meet enters its final stretch.

Diaz and Sibol MLBB successfully defended their thrones in their respective events on Friday, stamping class on their competitors.

Adding the other gold is Fil-Japanese judoka Shugen Nakano who gave the Philippine judo team their second gold medal of the meet after ruling the men's -66kg division.

Nakano edged home bet Hoang Phuc Truong in the final, 1-0, to take the top place on the podium.

Meanwhile, a gold medal prospect in Alex Eala faltered in her semifinals match against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, 4-6, 1-6.

Eala settled for the bronze medal -- her third of the competition after taking third place in the women's team event and mixed doubles as well.

In men's doubles, it will be an All-Filipino final with Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales taking on Nino Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon for the gold medal.

This was also the case in 2019 where Alcantara and Patrombon beat Huey and Gonzales.

Both pairs won their semifinals matches against Vietnam earlier.

Also on deck for Team Philippines is an All-Filipino final in men's and women's 10-ball singles.

The men's finals pits Carlo Biado and Johann Chua anew after their men's 9-ball event last Wednesday where Chua emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Rubilen Amit faces compatriot Chezka Centeno for her second gold medal of the meet.

Other medal winners for the day include Judoka Khrizzie Pabulayan who finished second in the women's -52kg.

Bronze medalists for the day also included Women Grand Master Janelle Mae Frayna (chess - women's individual blitz), and the men's and women's beach volleyball team.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, Dji Rodriguez, Sisi Rondina, and Bernadeth Pons make up the women's squad while Jude Garcia, Jaron Requinton, Anthony Arbasto Jr. and Ranran Abdilla round up the men's team.

Still, with a weekend left of action in the biennial meet, the Philippines is still expected to nab some golds with boxing, and 5x5 basketball still ongoing.

The Philippines is looking for a top three finish in the overall standings.

