Philippine water polo squad drops close one vs Singapore B

Philippine team members gather after the game against Singapore B in the inaugural 2022 Singapore Water Polo Inter-Nation Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Center.

SINGAPORE – The Philippine water polo team put up a gallant effort defensively but failed to score down the stretch as it suffered a 7-6 defeat to Singapore B in the inaugural 2022 Singapore Water Polo Inter-Nation Cup on Thursday at the OCBC Aquatic Center here.

The national team made nine blocks, but shot just 6-of-21 as they dropped to 0-2 with three remaining games to play, including matches against Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore A.

Despite the setback, national team head coach Rey Galang expressed satisfaction with the effort of his players particularly on the defensive end as it held Singapore B to 7-of-17 shooting.

The national team — popularly known as the “Pandesal Boys” because of the players’ chiseled bodies —also held Singapore B to 0-7 on extra player goal attempts while it converted one of two tries.

“We fell short, but I’m very much satisfied with the way the team played. It was an improvement from the opening game,” said Galang, referring to the team’s 7-15 loss to Indonesia last Wednesday.

“We’re still trying to get everyone in sync, still trying to get that chemistry back. Remember that this is our first tournament in almost three years. The team only had training together a few months back and we only prepared for this event three days before the competition,” he added.

Since the start of the lockdown in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national team only began proper swimming pool training in March of this year.

The national team was at it against Singapore B as it grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period. However, the host team scored three goals to take a 4-3 lead at the break.

The national team fell 4-5 at the end of the third, but fought back and trimmed Singapore’s lead to one, 7-6. However, late attempts by the Filipinos to tie the count missed its target in the final two minutes of the final frame.

Roy Cañete led the team’s scoring with three goals.

Former national team stalwart Dale Evangelista, now an assistant coach, said that international tournaments like this would improve the overall performance of the squad, something the team did prior to the Southeast Asian Games the country hosted back in 2019.

The exposure abroad resulted in a silver medal finish for the national team — the first in 10 years.

“That’s the importance of tournaments abroad, training camps abroad. The team develops chemistry, the players gain experience. That’s why we’re very thankful we were given this opportunity,” said Evangelista.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) led by its chairman Butch Ramirez, and Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI), headed by its president Lailani Velasco, made this trip possible for the national team.

The national team takes on Thailand on Friday, Singapore’s Team A on Saturday, and Malaysia on Sunday. The top three teams in this tournament after the single round will earn medals.