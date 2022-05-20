^

Sports

Philippine water polo squad drops close one vs Singapore B

Waylon Galvez - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 6:37pm
Philippine water polo squad drops close one vs Singapore B
Philippine team members gather after the game against Singapore B in the inaugural 2022 Singapore Water Polo Inter-Nation Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Center.
Lim Sin Thai

SINGAPORE – The Philippine water polo team put up a gallant effort defensively but failed to score down the stretch as it suffered a 7-6 defeat to Singapore B in the inaugural 2022 Singapore Water Polo Inter-Nation Cup on Thursday at the OCBC Aquatic Center here.

The national team made nine blocks, but shot just 6-of-21 as they dropped to 0-2 with three remaining games to play, including matches against Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore A.

Despite the setback, national team head coach Rey Galang expressed satisfaction with the effort of his players particularly on the defensive end as it held Singapore B to 7-of-17 shooting.

The national team — popularly known as the “Pandesal Boys” because of the players’ chiseled bodies —also held Singapore B to 0-7 on extra player goal attempts while it converted one of two tries.

“We fell short, but I’m very much satisfied with the way the team played. It was an improvement from the opening game,” said Galang, referring to the team’s 7-15 loss to Indonesia last Wednesday. 

“We’re still trying to get everyone in sync, still trying to get that chemistry back. Remember that this is our first tournament in almost three years. The team only had training together a few months back and we only prepared for this event three days before the competition,” he added.

Since the start of the lockdown in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national team only began proper swimming pool training in March of this year.

The national team was at it against Singapore B as it grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period. However, the host team scored three goals to take a 4-3 lead at the break. 

The national team fell 4-5 at the end of the third, but fought back and trimmed Singapore’s lead to one, 7-6. However, late attempts by the Filipinos to tie the count missed its target in the final two minutes of the final frame.

Roy Cañete led the team’s scoring with three goals.

Former national team stalwart Dale Evangelista, now an assistant coach, said that international tournaments like this would improve the overall performance of the squad, something the team did prior to the Southeast Asian Games the country hosted back in 2019.

The exposure abroad resulted in a silver medal finish for the national team — the first in 10 years.

“That’s the importance of tournaments abroad, training camps abroad. The team develops chemistry, the players gain experience. That’s why we’re very thankful we were given this opportunity,” said Evangelista.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) led by its chairman Butch Ramirez, and Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI), headed by its president Lailani Velasco, made this trip possible for the national team.

The national team takes on Thailand on Friday, Singapore’s Team A on Saturday, and Malaysia on Sunday. The top three teams in this tournament after the single round will earn medals.

WATER POLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Against a determined Vietnam squad and thousands of their supporters in the stands, Gilas Pilipinas was able to weather the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipino cue artists Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit have set up an all-Pinoy clash in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Fresh from a 118-87 beatdown of hosts Vietnam at Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Thursday, the Filipina cagers aren't planning on giving...
Sports
fbtw
'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

By Waylon Galvez | 2 days ago
For the first time in nearly three years, the Philippine water polo team gets to compete in an international tournament as...
Sports
fbtw
Dropped by Pasig, GM Laylo moves to Davao Chess Eagles

Dropped by Pasig, GM Laylo moves to Davao Chess Eagles

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
In a stunning move two days before the start of the Wesley So Cup — the middle tournament of the Professional Chess...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Diaz, Sibol MLBB highlight lean Philippine medal haul anew as SEA Games reaches final stretch

Diaz, Sibol MLBB highlight lean Philippine medal haul anew as SEA Games reaches final stretch

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Diaz and Sibol MLBB successfully defended their thrones in their respective events on Friday, stamping class on their co...
Sports
fbtw
Smart to stream UAAP Cheerdance Competition on GigaPlay app for free

Smart to stream UAAP Cheerdance Competition on GigaPlay app for free

1 hour ago
Smart will treat fans to watch the much-anticipated return of the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on Sunday via GigaPlay App...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
2 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Sibol defended their gold medal in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after a tight match-up...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold

Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz successfully defended her throne in the women’s weightlifting 55kg at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with