Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

Manila, Philippines — Filipino cue artists Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit have set up an all-Pinoy clash in men's and women's 10-ball pool after coming up on top of their semi-final matches Friday at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

Johann Chua took an early 6-0 lead against foe Aloysius Yapp of Singapore after Yapp's breaks that resulted in him pocketing the cue ball giving Chua the advantage. Yapp tried to catch up and succeeded in taking two consecutive racks when Chua also incurred a foul of his own but his lead was enough to push him to the finals, 9-2.

Biado, for his part, took an early 4-0 lead against Singapore's Sharik Sayed who managed to fight back and take racks of his own. A miscalculation by Biado on rack 11 on the 9th ball gave Sayed the chance to prolong the match as he tried to catch but it was Biado's break on the next rack and he wasted no time in finishing the match, 9-3.

On the side of the women, Rubilen Amit trounced her opponent, Thailand's Pennipa Nakjui, 7-0 while defending champion Chezka Centeno survived Vietnam's Xuan Vang Bui, 7-5, in the women's 10-ball pool singles, replaying the all-Pinoy clash on the same event during the 2019 games.

The women's finals match will happen Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. while the men's head-to-head will happen at 3 p.m.