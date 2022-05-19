Gilas pull away late vs pesky Vietnam to remain unscathed

HANOI — Gilas Pilipinas used a fourth quarter barrage to pull away from a scrappy Vietnamese side for their fourth win in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, 88-60, at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium here on Thursday.

The home nation hung around for the first three quarters, and while Gilas were ahead for almost the whole game, it was only in the fourth salvo that the Nationals were firmly ahead.

It took a 17-0 run to begin the fourth salvo to properly banish the upset seeking Vietnamese.

Junemar Fajardo paced Gilas with an efficient scoring night as he ended up with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds.

Kiefer Ravena and Lebron Lopez each added 12 points off of the bench to play supporting role.

In the fourth salvo, Gilas was able to extend their lead to as big as 31 points.

The Filipino cagers are now 4-0 for the tournament and finally get a day's rest after playing four games in just as many days.

They play Malaysia next on May 21 in their penultimate game of the tournament.