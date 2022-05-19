^

SEA Games esports: Sibol survives Singapore, enters Mobile Legends gold medal match

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 6:04pm
Members of Sibol's Mobile Legends squad greet their Singapore opponents.
MANILA, Philippines — Sibol is one match away from defending their Southeast Asian Games gold after surviving a tough match Thursday against Singapore, 2-1.

Sibol had a dominant start in Game One, leading most of the match until Singapore rallied by engaging their foes in a team fight in the 13th minute. The play caught Sibol by surprise as their opponents wiped out their four heroes and immediately destroyed their base to take the game.

But in Game Two, Sibol learned from their mistakes and survived Singapore's persistent team engagements to lead in kills and turrets. An encounter by the lord in the 19th minute saw three of Singapore’s heroes down, prompting Sibol to storm their base to force a decider with a 21-10 victory.

Game Three saw teams trade lord takes and take control over the map. Each team fight was a crucial turning point for the game, with Singapore leading the charge. 

But Sibol found ways to retaliate.

A strategic play by both teams near the lord resulted in a stalemate until Sibol caught Singapore off-guard by isolating one member at the top lane and then forcing them to engage by the lord. Singapore tried to buy time by resetting the lord, but they got picked apart by Sibol, which then charged into the base to end the 27-minute match.

Sibol is now guaranteed at least a silver medal and will face either Indonesia or Malaysia in the finals Friday.

