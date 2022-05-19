New bike route featured in Ironman 70.3

MANILA, Philippines – The Ironman 70.3 Philippines marks its return to Cebu in post-pandemic times in grand fashion with a new bike route on the longest and tallest bridge in the country.

The Aug. 7, 2022 race in Mactan will see more than 1,500 triathletes tackle the country’s newest superstructure and Visayas’ new iconic landmark for the 90.1km bike leg of the race that includes the 1.9 km swim and 21.1 km run events. The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), an engineering marvel, is an 8.9-km modern toll road in Metro Cebu, designed to withstand winds of up to 250km/h and hovers 52 meters above the Mactan Channel, as it links Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.

This also marks the first time the CCLEX will be used as a race route for a sporting event since it started operations on April 30, 2022. Past Ironman 70.3 staging used the Marcelo Fernan Bridge or the second bridge in bike stages.

“What makes the Ironman 70.3 doubly exciting is that the new bike route will provide a new experience not just for the triathletes but for the Cebuanos and local and foreign tourists as well, the CCLEX being one of the newest attractions in the Visayas region,” said Fred Uytengsu, Ironman Brand Ambassador.

“With its well-maintained roads, patrol personnel, and a slew of other services, CCLEX is sure to provide the ultimate expressway experience to all motorists while guaranteeing safe and convenient travel. This smooth experience is something we’re looking forward to giving to Ironman 70.3 Philippines triathletes,” said Allan Alfon, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. president and general manager.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to challenge our triathletes as we continue to provide them an exceptional racing experience this year. With CCLEX as one of the highlights for this year’s race, there is even more for us to celebrate as welcome the return of Ironman 70.3 Philippines,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, Inc, race organizer for Ironman 70.3 Philippines.

The host city will also put premium on the safety of all participants in relation to the city’s health measures.

“The health and safety of our community are our utmost priority, so we will make sure to put in place all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth staging of Ironman 70.3 Philippines,” said Galura.

For details and registration, visit https://www.ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines.