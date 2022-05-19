Philippine bowling cops 2nd SEA Games gold

The Philippine bowling team won their second gold medal of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi after winning the men's team of four final on Thursday

HANOI – After 11 years of failing to win a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines has nabbed two in the 31st edition of the biennial meet here in Vietnam.

Merwin Tan, who won the country's first gold medal in bowling since 2011, was joined by teammates Ivan Malig, Patrick Nuqui, and Patrick Dychangco as they ruled the men's bowling-team of four final.

The Philippine bowlers edged their opponents in block 2 after only finishing second in block 1 on Wednesday.

Tan, who earlier ruled the men's singles tourney, thus makes himself a double-gold medalist in the biennial meet.