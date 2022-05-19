Hallasgoâ€™s marathon silver caps off SEA Games haul for Philippine athletics

^

Hallasgo’s marathon silver caps off SEA Games haul for Philippine athletics

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 1:42pm
Hallasgo's marathon silver caps off SEA Games haul for Philippine athletics
Christine Hallasgo
PSC Pool Photo

HANOI – Women’s marathon bet Christine Hallasgo added a silver medal for the Philippine track and field team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the My Dinh Stadium here on Thursday.

After beating out Mary Joy Tabal for the gold in the 2019 edition of the meet, Hallasgo settled for second place as she was edged by Indonesia's Odekta Naibaho Elvina.

Hallasgo clocked in at 2:56:07 at the finish line before suffering cramps after the grueling 42km race.

Coming in third was Vietnam's Ngoc Hoa Hoang Thi at 2:57:35.

Elvina finished the race at 2:55:28 to claim the top spot.

Hallasgo's silver added to the bronze medal copped by Eloisa Luzon, Bernalyn Bejoy, Maureen Schrijvers and Robyn Brown in the women's 4x400m relay on Wednesday night.

The Philippine track and field team ended the biennial meet with five golds, seven silvers and 14 bronzes.

In the other sports last night, swimmers Jasmine Alkhaldi, Miranda Renner, Desirae Mangaoang and Chloe Isleta also placed second in women's 4x100m medley relay.

Meanwhile, Jenilyn Olsim scooped up the Philippines' first medal in Vovinam as she won bronze in the women's -55kg.

On Thursday morning, the women's chess duo of Janelle Mae Frayna and Marie Antoinette San Diego contributed a bronze medal in the women's team rapid chess. Their teammates Paulo Bersamina and Darwin Laylo, for their part, took silver in the men's team event.

In Archery, the troika of Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Flor Matan and Johann Olano took the bronze medal, edging out Thailand, 231-229, in the men's team compound event.

