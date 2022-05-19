^

Sports

Filipinas coach admits getting outplayed by Thais in SEA Games semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 11:16am
Filipinas coach admits getting outplayed by Thais in SEA Games semis
The Filipinas lost to Thailand in the SEA Games semifinal, 0-3, at Cam Pha stadium on Wednesday
PWNT / Raymond Braganza

HANOI — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic offered no excuses for his squad after they were relegated to the bronze medal match of the 31st Southeast Asian Games following a 0-3 semis loss to Thailand at the Cam Pha Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite being able to rest and prepare for more days compared to their group stage matches, Stajcic said they were unable to execute against Thailand.

"Thailand were the better team and they deserved to win," Stajcic said after the game.

"I think we played better the other day. Our passing was pretty poor tonight and our marking in the box wasn't very good. It was better against Vietnam and today against a good opponent, it wasn't good enough and we were punished," he added.

The Filipinas were perfectly in the game until the end of the first half, despite giving up an early goal that had them down 0-1.

Several chances were created to equalize before the halftime whistle in the final 10 minutes of the period.

The ball almost found the back of the net more than once in that 10-minute period, and Stajcic lamented what could have been if they were able to convert.

"We had lots of chances in the first half especially but we didn’t take those chances and the scoreboard pressured added up in the second half, but in the first half we had five-six chances as well and in football you have to take those chances to create your own scoreboard pressure, but we didn’t do that and Thailand did," he said.

Still, Stajcic said this is part of the process for his wards, who will be making their FIFA Women's World Cup debut next year.

With the Filipinas just an up-and-coming team, the Aussie tactician said it will only serve as learnings.

"This is part of our journey. We’re only emerging at this level. Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar have been playing at this level for the last 10-12 years," said Stajcic.

"I remember Vietnam and Thailand were losing by big scores. That’s part of the learning, part of the journey and we’ve only just started on this journey on this level of football. We haven’t been in this level of football for quite a long time," he added.

But the Filipinas will need to gather and pick themselves up soon as they will face Myanmar for the bronze medal on Saturday.

It can be recalled that the Philippines also faced Myanmar for the bronze mint in the 2019 edition of the games where they lost, 1-2.

The Filipinas are looking for their first SEA Games podium finish in program history.

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nationals thrash Singapore; Cagebelles rip Thailand

Nationals thrash Singapore; Cagebelles rip Thailand

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas roared to a routine 88-37 romp of unheralded Singapore yesterday to go 3-0 ahead of its big showdown with...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Kai Sotto to work out with Knicks next week

Sources: Kai Sotto to work out with Knicks next week

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is set to begin his NBA private workouts next week in New York, according to league sources.
Sports
fbtw
Bata loved, adored by Vietnamese fans

Bata loved, adored by Vietnamese fans

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Efren “Bata” Reyes, the legendary pool magician from the Philippines, is being treated here like a young K-pop...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons find gold, win in Goldwin

Maroons find gold, win in Goldwin

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 days ago
For more than three decades, the University of the Philippines searched for an answer. To no avail, it failed over and over...
Sports
fbtw

3 down, 3 to go for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas plays host Vietnam tonight, Malaysia on Saturday and Indonesia on Sunday in ending its stint in men’s basketball at the Hanoi SEA Games with the gold medal in sight.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipinas coach admits getting outplayed by Thais in SEA Games semis

Filipinas coach admits getting outplayed by Thais in SEA Games semis

By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
Despite being able to rest and prepare for more days compared to their group stage matches, Stajcic said they were unable...
Sports
fbtw
Richardson dashes to SEA Games gold; Wrestlers, jins win silvers and bronzes

Richardson dashes to SEA Games gold; Wrestlers, jins win silvers and bronzes

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Richardson, who finished just second in the heats, picked up the pace in the final where she clocked 11.60 seconds to edge...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas thrashes Singapore for 3-0 SEA Games start

Gilas thrashes Singapore for 3-0 SEA Games start

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
In their third straight day in action, the Nationals hit the ground running with a quick 13-1 start.
Sports
fbtw
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
A rematch of the 2019 edition's gold medal match, Gilas took a wire-to-wire victory and led all game long.
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with