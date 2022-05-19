Holly Holm not yet done with legacy building in UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Ketlen Vieira said it is “a dream come true” to be fighting former champion Holly Holm in UFC Fight Night: Holm versus Vieira Sunday (Manila time), May 22, in Las Vegas.

Vieira (12-2, 6-2 in the UFC) will be head-hunting some of the UFC’s major female fighters on her way to the top after beating Miesha Tate in her last outing.

Holm (14-5, 7-5 in the UFC), of course, is aware of this, and she is determined to not only stop Vieira but to further her own legacy.

“I am still working on my legacy and doing big things,” Holm told Philstar.com from her hotel in Las Vegas not soon after planning in from Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Just because I have achieved some things in life, it doesn’t mean I am done. I am ready to showcase what I can still do.”

In the same breath, Holm bared that she is still chasing the women’s bantamweight championship belt currently held by Julianna Peña. Holm is ranked second and Vieira, fifth.

It has been two years since Holm last fought after a leg injury saw her unable to compete. Her opponent has fought three times since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

As for ring rust, Holm doesn’t believe it will be a factor.

“It can be a factor only if you let it be because you haven’t been there for so long,” she reasoned. “I have been training this whole time, and I have a lot of experience in my career so it will not feel brand new. I am excited to get in there and feel all these emotions once more. It will be different because I haven’t been there in a while but I know what it is like and when the bell rings, I will be ready.”

In a separate interview, Vieira said she is hoping to take the fight against Holm to the canvas where she can use her superior ground game to take out the latter.

Holm digresses.

“A lot of the fighters want to do that and it won’t be anything new. My game on the ground has gotten better. I am not afraid to be there whether on the ground or stand up.”

With regards to her legacy, Holm is chasing another title — one she last won when she shocked the world by defeating a previously unscathed Ronda Rousey. However, in her first title defense, she lost to Miesha Tate.

“I would like to get a win first then see if I can go for the title.”

Why not? After all, Holly Holm isn’t done in her achieving things in her career.

UFC Fight Night Holm versus Vieira will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal, and on the TapGo streaming application.