Richardson dashes to SEA Games gold; Wrestlers, jins win silvers and bronzes

Philippines' Kayla Richardson looks on during a women's 100m heat at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 18, 2022.

HANOI – Trackster Kayla Richardson struck gold in 31st Southeast Asian Games after ruling the 100-meter dash at the My Dinh National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Richardson, who finished just second in the heats, picked up the pace in the final where she clocked 11.60 seconds to edge Singapore's Shanti Pereira for the crown.

The Filipino-American athlete added the gold mint to the bronze that she won two days ago behind sister Kyla.

The 26-year-old stepped in for Olympian Kristina Knott, who was unable to join the biennial meet because of an injury.

Richardson's win produced the fifth gold for the athletics contingent here, along with Eric Cray's 400-meter hurdles crown, EJ Obiena's pole vault masterclass, William Morrison's shotput win, and Clinton Kingsley Bautista's record-setting victory in 110-meter hurdles.

Another podium finisher for athletics Wednesday was Evalyn Palabrica, who copped bronze in the women's javelin throw.

In combat sports, members of the Philippine wrestling and taekwondo teams had multiple podium finishes to add to the medal haul.

Dave Cea, Baby Jessica Canabal and Kirstie Alora all nabbed silver medals in their respective kyurogi divisions.

Coming in second as well is Jefferson Manatad, who fell just short of the gold in men's greco roman wrestling 87kg.

Minalyn Foy-os, Jiah Pingot and Noemi Tener scooped up silvers from the women's side as well.

Their fellow wrestlers Jason Balabal, Noel Norada, Margarito Angana, Grace Loberanes settled for three bronzes.

In karate, four bronze medals came from Jamie Lim, Jayson Macaalay, Joco Vasquez and Rebecca Torres.

The Philippine fencing team, for their part, also took two bronzes in the women's sabre and men's foil team contests.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal, meanwhile, gave the Philippines its first medal in table tennis with a silver finish in men's doubles.

As of writing, the Philippines is seeking to hold on to the third spot in the overall standings with 37 golds, 48 silvers, and 64 bronzes.

Second-running Thailand has created some distance with 50 golds, 57 silvers and 77 bronzes.

The Philippines look to fend off Indonesia and Singapore, which have 36 and 35 golds, respectively, as the final stretch of the biennial meet begins.