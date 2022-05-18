Thailand's SEA Games payback relegates Filipinas to bronze medal match

The Filipinas will be battling for the bronze medal in Cam Pha Stadium on Saturday

HANOI — The Philippine women's national football team has ended its quest for the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam after falling against Thailand, 0-3, in their semifinal match at the Cam Pha Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals by Silawan Intamee and Taneeka Dangda in the 22- and 47-minute mark dropped the Filipinas to the battle for bronze where they face the loser of the other semifinal match between Vietnam and Myanmar.

The Philippines struggled against the Thais, who got back at the Filipina booters after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the 2022 Women's Asian Cup earlier this year.

That match historically catapulted the Philippines to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After Thailand's first goal, the Philippines threatened to equalize in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

But after more than a couple of near-goals, the Filipinas could not find the back of the net.

Any optimism brought by the late offensive spark was erased, though, as Thailand struck once again barely two minutes into the second half.

Ploychompoo Somnuek added the icing on the cake for Thailand with their third goal in added time.

The Philippines is looking for its first podium finish in the biennial meet.

The SEA Games is also the country's first tournament in preparation for the World Cup next year.