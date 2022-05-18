Gilas thrashes Singapore for 3-0 SEA Games start

Gilas Pilipinas huddle during their game against Singapore in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Wednesday

HANOI — Gilas Pilipinas bulldozed their way to another win in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, destroying Singapore 88-37 in their round robin match at Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Wednesday.

In their third straight day in action, the Nationals hit the ground running with a quick 13-1 start.

And the end came for Singapore just as soon as the ball tipped off as Gilas pulled away with a huge lead.

Four players finished in double-digit scoring — three of them from the bench — to lead Gilas in the demolition job.

RR Pogoy top-scored with 19 points while Lebron Lopez came out with another big game with 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting clip.

June Mar Fajardo, for his part, fell two points short of a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Philippines is Vietnam on Thursday -- their fourth game in a row.

Gilas has yet to have a day off since 5x5 basketball tipped off here.